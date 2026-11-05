Virat Kohli Rewrites Record Books In IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Check All Records

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Virat Kohli once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the greatest ODI batters of all time, producing a sensational performance against New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, on November 4, 2026. The former India captain smashed 74 off just 51 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and a six, helping India secure a five-wicket victory through the DLS method. However, it was not just another match-winning knock for Kohli, as the innings saw him rewrite several pages of the ODI record books. From surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for most runs in ODI chases to becoming the first batter to register 50 fifty-plus scores in away ODIs, Kohli achieved multiple milestones. He also equalled Ricky Ponting's record for most ODI runs against New Zealand. Here is a detailed look at all the records and milestones Kohli achieved during the series opener.

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Virat Kohli records India vs New Zealand 1st ODI
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Andrew Cornaga
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Virat Kohli records India vs New Zealand 1st ODI
Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 8,720 runs in ODI run chases. With his 74-run knock against New Zealand, he moved to 8,727 runs, becoming the highest run-scorer in successful and unsuccessful ODI chases. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
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Virat Kohli records India vs New Zealand 1st ODI
Virat Kohli registered his 18th ODI score of 50 or more against New Zealand, drawing level with Australian legend Ricky Ponting. Both batters now share the record for the most 50-plus scores against the Black Caps in the format. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
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Virat Kohli records India vs New Zealand 1st ODI
Virat Kohli reached 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand, drawing level with Ponting's all-time record. He had an opportunity to go past the Australian legend but was dismissed for 74, leaving the two batters tied at the top. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
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Virat Kohli records India vs New Zealand 1st ODI
Virat Kohli moved ahead of Tendulkar in the list of most 50-plus scores against South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia across international formats. He extended his tally to 134, moving one ahead of the Master Blaster's 133. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
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Virat Kohli records India vs New Zealand 1st ODI
Virat Kohli crossed the 1,000-run mark in international cricket in New Zealand, becoming the fourth-highest Indian run-scorer in the country across formats. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin on the list. (Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP)
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Virat Kohli records India vs New Zealand 1st ODI
Virat Kohli moved ahead of Tendulkar in the list of most 50-plus scores against South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia across international formats. He extended his tally to 134, moving one ahead of the Master Blaster's 133. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

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