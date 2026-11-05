Virat Kohli Rewrites Record Books In IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Check All Records

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi Published at: 5 November 2026 2:15 pm

Virat Kohli once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the greatest ODI batters of all time, producing a sensational performance against New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, on November 4, 2026. The former India captain smashed 74 off just 51 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and a six, helping India secure a five-wicket victory through the DLS method. However, it was not just another match-winning knock for Kohli, as the innings saw him rewrite several pages of the ODI record books. From surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for most runs in ODI chases to becoming the first batter to register 50 fifty-plus scores in away ODIs, Kohli achieved multiple milestones. He also equalled Ricky Ponting's record for most ODI runs against New Zealand. Here is a detailed look at all the records and milestones Kohli achieved during the series opener.