'A 70 In These Conditions Is Worth A Hundred': Ravi Shastri Hails Virat Kohli After Record-Breaking Auckland Knock

Virat Kohli scored 74 off 51 balls as India beat New Zealand by five wickets (DLS) in the first ODI to take a 1-0 series lead
Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in ODI run chases with 8,741 runs
He also equalled Ricky Ponting's record of 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand, reaching the tally in 37 innings
Virat Kohli registered two significant milestones during India's opening ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday. The former India captain scored 74 off 51 balls as India defeated the hosts by five wickets (DLS method) to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
After New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs, India were set a revised target of 143 in 32 overs. The visitors reached 143/5 in 22.4 overs, with 56 deliveries remaining. Kohli's innings featured 13 fours and a six.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Kohli's contribution, highlighting the conditions in which the batter scored his runs.
Speaking on Sony Sports, Shastri said, "A 70 in conditions like these is worth a hundred. He never got ahead of himself throughout the innings. And when he stays in fourth gear like this, then God help you. When the youngsters in the dressing room watch him and how he still gets angry at getting out at 38, they'll understand they have work to do."
Shastri also pointed out how Kohli's batting helped captain Shubman Gill at the other end, particularly through his ability to rotate the strike.
"He also took a lot of pressure off Shubman Gill at the other end. He gets off strike so quickly that the pressure is on the bowler at all times. I've seen him for all those years and I can't tell you if he has batted better."
Virat Kohli Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar In ODI Run Chases
Kohli became the highest run-scorer in ODI chases, moving past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 8,720 runs. Tendulkar had accumulated the runs in 242 innings while batting second, registering 17 centuries and 52 half-centuries at an average of 42.33.
Kohli now has 8,741 runs in 169 innings in ODI run chases. His record includes 30 centuries and 46 half-centuries, with an average of 66.21 and a strike rate of 95.03.
In successful ODI chases, Kohli has scored 6,477 runs across 108 innings. He averages 89.95 in these matches, with a strike rate of over 98. His tally includes 25 centuries and 30 half-centuries, while his highest score is 183.
Kohli Matches Ponting's ODI Run Tally Against New Zealand
Kohli's latest knock also took him to 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand, bringing him level with Australia's Ricky Ponting at the top of the list of highest run-scorers against the Black Caps.
However, Kohli has reached the figure in 37 innings, compared to Ponting's 50. The Indian batter has an average of 57.97 and a strike rate of 97.86, with seven hundreds and 11 fifties against New Zealand.
Ponting, who featured in 51 ODIs against the Kiwis, finished with an average of 45.83. His record includes six centuries and 12 half-centuries.