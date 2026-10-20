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'He Will Be Ideal': Former India Coach Backs Bhuvneshwar's Return, Suggests Jasprit Bumrah Be Managed Across Formats

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Ravi Shastri has backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India’s New Zealand tour, starting Thursday, October 22, with the first T20I in Christchurch, after the seamer returned to the national side following a four-year absence. Shastri also urged India to manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload carefully ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the leading wicket taker in India vs UAE T20I matches. | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Ravi Shastri said Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form and experience make him ideal for New Zealand conditions

  • Shastri also backed Mohammed Shami for a return to India’s Test and ODI sides

  • Shastri said Jasprit Bumrah should be preserved for the 2027 ODI World Cup and used sparingly in white-ball cricket

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the upcoming New Zealand tour after the veteran pacer earned a national recall following a four-year absence.

Speaking to the Times of India, the former cricketer also offered advice on how to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload for key matches, with the 2027 ODI World Cup scheduled for next year.

India's tour of New Zealand begins on Thursday, October 22, with the first T20I scheduled in Christchurch.

Throwing his weight behind Bhuvneshwar, Shastri emphasized that experience is irreplaceable.

“There is no substitute for experience. When you have a bowler of Bhuvneshwar’s quality and experience, it’s a no-brainer. With the form he showed in the IPL and his years with India, he’ll be ideal for New Zealand conditions.”

Bhuvneshwar forced his way back into the team on the back of a phenomenal IPL run, playing a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) back-to-back title wins in 2025 and 2026.

He finished IPL 2026 with 28 wickets from 16 games to help RCB defend their crown, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 7.95. He carried that stellar form into the UP T20 League in August and September, bagging 14 wickets in 11 matches.

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File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the leading wicket taker in India vs UAE T20I matches. - | Photo: File
Uttar Pradesh captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. - File Photo
Jasprit Bumrah has been selected in India's squad for the Afghanistan T20I series and the Asian Games, subject to fitness clearance. - | Photo: @Jaspritbumrah93/X
Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun. - File

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Advocating for Shami's Return

Shastri also made a strong case for Mohammed Shami's return to the national fold, stating that the seasoned fast bowler has done everything required to earn a recall.

He’s done enough with both red and white balls to be recalled to the Test and ODI sides,” Shastri said.

Shami played his last match for India in 2025 and hasn't featured for the national side since. However, he has toiled hard in domestic cricket to prove his match fitness, though a recall has remained elusive.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

Preserving Jasprit Bumrah

India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and have endured several near misses since, coming closest when they finished as runners-up in 2023. As the Men in Blue eye redemption at the 2027 ODI World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah will undoubtedly be central to their title ambitions.

However, his recent struggles with fitness present a tricky management challenge. However, Shastri has one clear solution for the problem.

Shastri advised: “I don’t think he should play all three formats until the World Cup. He should focus primarily on Test cricket and feature sporadically in ODIs and T20Is. I’d rather preserve him for the two Tests in New Zealand, where he’ll be crucial.”

Shastri believes the six-week New Zealand tour will serve as a vital benchmark for Indian cricket as preparations ramp up for the global showpiece in South Africa.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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