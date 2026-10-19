Mohammad Kaif has criticised selectors for leaving Mohammed Shami out of India’s two-Test squad for New Zealand
Kaif said selectors should explain the decision, pointing to Shami’s 24 wickets in seven matches at the 2023 ODI World Cup
He argued that Shami’s domestic cricket returns and workload could be managed, similar to Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami’s omission from India’s squad for the two-Test series in New Zealand has drawn fresh criticism, with former cricketer Mohammad Kaif questioning the lack of clarity from selectors.
The BCCI announced India’s squads earlier this week for the New Zealand tour, which includes two Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is. Shami wasn't picked for any squad despite continuously grinding in domestic.
Kaif has joined the criticism and pointed to what he called a lack of transparency around the decision. The issue matters because Shami remains one of India’s most experienced quicks and his continued absence leaves questions over India’s Test plans and pace reserves.
He argued that selectors owe Shami an explanation given his record and recent efforts in domestic cricket. He also pointed to the fast bowler’s impact at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Shami finished as the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches.
“No questions are asked, no BCCI selector explains the decisions, there’s no accountability. You’ve to keep transparency. This is about Mohammed Shami – the player of the 2023 world cup. If he wasn’t there, India would not have reached the final," said Kaif.
"When Hardik Pandya got injured, Shami came in and didn’t make you feel the absence of a sixth bowler. If Shami wasn’t there, India would’ve been searching for a sixth bowling option. Rohit Sharma took India to the final with five bowlers because Shami was the backup," Kaif said on Cricbuzz.
He then backed that case with Shami’s returns in Indian conditions and his ongoing domestic run. “Shami took 22-23 wickets in Indian conditions. So, I feel there has to be some transparency why the decision has been taken. He’s doing everything – playing first-class cricket, Ranji Trophy, taking wickets," he added.
Absent Since Champions Trophy
Shami last played for India in March 2025, when India won the Champions Trophy. Since then, he has been trying to work his way back through domestic cricket after an extended spell away from Test cricket.
His last Test appearance came much earlier, in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023. That gap has kept focus on whether he is ready for the demands of long spells in the format.
Match fitness remains the key issue. Selectors remain unconvinced that Shami can yet handle a full Test workload, with his recent domestic red-ball outings limited to short spells.
Kaif said workload management already applies to Jasprit Bumrah and argued that Shami could be handled in a similar way rather than being left out.
“I heard that he’s (Shami) bowling short spells and so not being picked. Jasprit Bumrah also bowls four-over spells in Test cricket. In England, his workload was being managed and Shubman Gill followed it. If one bowler is being treated in a particular way, then the same can be done for others too," said Kaif.
"There’s nothing wrong in bowling short spells if you can get the job done. So, transparency remains a grey area which I hope should be addressed soon. Someone has to give the clarity," Kaif added.
That argument gained another layer after the squad announcement. Shami was then “rested” from Bengal’s second-round match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.
Kaif’s comparison with Bumrah keeps the focus on consistency in selection logic. For now, Shami’s Test return remains on hold while questions over the decision continue.