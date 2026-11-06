Mohammed Shami announces retirement from Test cricket through an emotional Instagram post
The Indian pacer finishes his Test career with 229 wickets in 64 matches
Shami confirms he will continue playing white-ball cricket for India
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has officially brought the curtain down on his Test cricket career, ending a memorable journey in the longest format of the game. The 36-year-old made the announcement on Friday, November 6, through an emotional Instagram post, thanking his teammates, coaches, family, the BCCI and millions of Indian supporters for standing by him throughout his career.
Shami, who last represented India in Test cricket during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023, has decided to continue playing white-ball cricket. His announcement marks the end of an important chapter in Indian cricket, with the experienced pacer having played a significant role in several memorable overseas and home victories.
Mohammed Shami Announces Test Retirement in Emotional Instagram Post
Sharing the news with his followers, Shami posted an emotional farewell message in Hindi on Instagram. Reflecting on his journey, the Indian pacer explained that wearing the Test jersey for the first time had been a dream come true.
He acknowledged that every wicket, injury, challenge and comeback had taught him valuable lessons. Shami also described Test cricket as much more than just a format, calling it a special part of his life.
In his message, he thanked everyone who supported him during both successful and difficult periods. He also expressed gratitude towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in his abilities and providing opportunities throughout his career.
"Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi," Shami wrote, conveying that although he was saying goodbye to the white jersey, the memories associated with it would remain with him forever.
He further added that while his final Test delivery might already have been bowled, the pride of representing India would always remain in his heart.
Mohammed Shami's Impressive Numbers in Test Cricket
Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in November 2013. He quickly established himself as one of India's most dependable fast bowlers, particularly in overseas conditions, with his ability to generate pace, seam movement and reverse swing.
During his 10-year Test career, Shami featured in 64 matches and claimed 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. His impressive record included six five-wicket hauls, while his best bowling figures were 6/56.
He was also an important member of India's pace attack during their successful overseas campaigns and played a crucial role in the team's journey to the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals.
His final Test appearance came against Australia in the 2023 WTC final at The Oval. Although he remained away from the longest format thereafter, he continued to feature in domestic cricket and white-ball competitions.
Shami's Focus Shifts to White-Ball Cricket
The retirement announcement does not mean the end of Shami's international cricket journey. The veteran pacer has made it clear that he intends to continue playing limited-overs cricket, keeping the door open for further contributions to Indian cricket.
His last international appearance came in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, where India secured the title.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Shami's experience and bowling abilities could remain valuable for India's white-ball ambitions.