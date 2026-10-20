'I Am Still At My Peak': Mohammed Shami Remains Hopeful Of 2027 ODI World Cup Spot

Mohammed Shami’s decision to sit out Bengal’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Services in Delhi raised questions about whether the snub for the New Zealand tour had left him disheartened. The seasoned pacer has been out of India’s plans since the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai in March 2025. Despite continuing to prove his worth in domestic cricket, the selectors have kept sidelining him. However, despite the setbacks, the 36-year-old has not given up hope of making an India comeback.