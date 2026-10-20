'I Am Still At My Peak': Mohammed Shami Remains Hopeful Of 2027 ODI World Cup Spot

Mohammed Shami remains hopeful of representing India at the 2027 ODI World Cup
The pacer insists he is at his peak fitness and dismisses concerns over bowling long spells
Shami says he is not disappointed by his New Zealand tour snub and is focused on domestic cricket and IPL preparation
Mohammed Shami’s decision to sit out Bengal’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Services in Delhi raised questions about whether the snub for the New Zealand tour had left him disheartened. The seasoned pacer has been out of India’s plans since the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai in March 2025. Despite continuing to prove his worth in domestic cricket, the selectors have kept sidelining him. However, despite the setbacks, the 36-year-old has not given up hope of making an India comeback.
Shami still harbours ambitions of representing India at the 2027 ODI World Cup, insisting that he remains at the peak of his fitness. Speaking to the media after Bengal’s 60-run win over Services at the Palam Ground in Delhi, the right-arm pacer said he prefers to focus on the present rather than look too far ahead, while admitting that next year’s World Cup remains one of his goals.
“Why should I give up hope? Hope should always be there. In any profession, you shouldn't give up hope. You should always have a goal,” Shami said. “If we are playing in the Ranji Trophy, the goal is to win the title for the state, right? Goals should always be there. I don't deny that I have that goal.”
Shami Staying Match-Ready
The fast bowler said his priority was to keep playing matches, maintain his rhythm and continue improving rather than worry about what lies ahead.
“I don't think that far ahead. You never know what will happen in life. You don't know who will score runs or take wickets. There is no point thinking that far ahead. Just keep playing the matches. Just keep improving,” he said.
“I always say that my focus should be on my skill and my fitness. I don't want to take any load by thinking far into the future,” he added.
Shami also brushed aside concerns about his age and fitness, making it clear that he believes he is still operating at his best.
“I am still at my peak. There is no point beating around the bush. However I am, I am at my peak,” he said.
No Concerns Over Bowling Long Spells
Questions have been raised about Shami’s fitness and his ability to bowl long spells. However, the pacer dismissed such concerns, insisting that his workload depends on the match situation, pitch conditions and the team’s requirements. He also said that those watching from the outside cannot judge his capabilities without understanding the circumstances.
“How can anyone sitting outside decide whether I bowl long spells or not? That depends on the team's requirements. It is not as if I will keep bowling over after over. On a wicket like this, for example, how can you plan that a fast bowler will bowl five or 10 overs?,” Shami saind.
“ If a batter is uncomfortable, the fast bowler will bowl. If we think a spinner will take wickets, he will obviously bowl. This depends entirely on the match situation and pitch conditions. That is the captain's call,” he added.
No Disappointment Over New Zealand Snub
Shami said he was not disappointed by his non-selection for the New Zealand series, adding that regular domestic cricket would help him stay in rhythm for upcoming assignments, including the IPL.
“It was not about disappointment. I played all the matches last season as well. My motive is to play as much as I can in the upcoming tournaments. Nobody knows when anybody would be needed,” Shami said.
“For me, it is good even for IPL preparation if I keep playing domestic cricket. As long as I play a lot of matches, my rhythm will be good.”
Asked whether he was in touch with the selectors, Shami pointed out that he was currently not part of the Indian team and was not contracted.
“I am not with the team. I am not contracted. Why will anybody talk to me right now?” he said.
Backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Selection
Commenting on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian team, Shami said the experienced seamer deserved a recall much earlier, given his performances.
“The way he has performed, he should have been there in the team much earlier,” Shami said.
Bengal Remains Close To Shami's Heart
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his international future, Shami reaffirmed his commitment to Bengal, crediting the team for giving him recognition and shaping his career.
“This is the team that has given me a name. All these cameras and questions, trying to trap me, are because of this team. And whenever I end my career, it will be with this team,” he said.
For now, Shami remains focused on what he can control: playing regularly, maintaining his fitness and continuing to perform. His hopes of returning to the Indian team, he made clear, remain alive.