'Why Won't I Be Concerned?': Gautam Gambhir Flags India's Batting Collapse After 89 All Out Vs NZ Ahead Of World Cup

Gautam Gambhir said India’s 89 all out against New Zealand in the fourth ODI was a serious concern
India were bowled out in 26.4 overs after New Zealand posted 333 in 50 overs
Matt Henry took six wickets as India suffered a 244-run defeat on Friday
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, didn't shy away from voicing his concern as India's batting collapsed against New Zealand, getting bundled out for just 89 runs. The 244-run defeat on Friday exposed deep-seated flaws in conditions close to what his side will face at next year's World Cup in South Africa.
Gambhir said the bigger issue was not the low score alone but how fast India folded. New Zealand made 333 in 50 overs before Matt Henry's six-wicket haul bowled India out in 26.4 overs.
"You're always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd. Why won't I be concerned? These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.
"The bigger concern is not the runs. It's how quickly we got bundled out, around 26 or 27 overs. That is something which is always a concern," he added.
Collapse Speed Concerns
The speed of the collapse stood out. Gambhir linked it directly to the conditions India are likely to meet in South Africa during next year's World Cup. That made the failure more significant than a one-off poor total.
India had shown similar signs in the previous match as well. They slipped to 111 for seven while chasing 135 in a rain-curtailed game, adding to concerns over how the batting unit handles seam movement early in the innings.
He said the opening phase in New Zealand is the hardest period for batters. "If you get 35 or 40 in the first 10 overs without losing a wicket, that is also good enough. Here, it's probably the most difficult time," he said.
Technical Mental Preparation
Gambhir wants better preparation. He underlined that India must improve both technically and mentally against the moving ball, especially after back-to-back struggles against New Zealand's seamers.
The India coach said batters need to be more decisive against the lengths bowled by Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson. Those deliveries left them caught between going forward and playing off the back foot, which fed the collapse.