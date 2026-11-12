Mughal Road and Srinagar-Leh Highway closed due to slippery snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali and Zojila as daytime temperatures plunge across the Valley

A woman browses through traditional earthen fire pots, known as 'Kangri', at a road side stall as many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain, bringing the day temperature down by several degrees, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI/Burhaan Kinu