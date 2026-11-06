From Brain Drain To Brain Gain: Bringing The World To Keralam’s Classrooms

Keralam seeks to strengthen its higher education system, expand international collaborations and provide world-class academic opportunities to students within the state.
The growing trend of overseas education highlights the need for better research facilities, academic quality, institutional accountability and informed student choices.
Through global partnerships, sustained investment and reforms, Keralam aims to build competitive universities that offer students greater opportunities at home and abroad.
Keralam has long enjoyed an enviable reputation for its achievements in education. Its high literacy levels, extensive network of schools and emphasis on social development have earned it recognition far beyond India. Education has played a decisive role in shaping the state’s social and economic progress, creating generations of educated and professionally accomplished people. Yet, behind this impressive record lies a question that has acquired increasing importance: Has Keralam’s higher education system kept pace with the changing ambitions of its young people?
The question is particularly relevant at a time when students have more choices than ever before. Universities across India and abroad compete to attract talented young people, while advances in technology and the changing requirements of the employment market have altered expectations from higher education. For Keralam, the challenge is not merely to expand its existing institutions but to ensure that they offer academic opportunities comparable with the best available elsewhere.
The state government has placed the aspirations of young people at the centre of its vision for higher education. As Higher Education Minister Roji M John puts it, "As Minister, my mission is to help nurture an ecosystem that shapes the intellectual, social, and economic future of Kerala by empowering the youth who will lead our transformation into a global knowledge society."
Emphasising the importance of human resources in the state's development, the minister adds, "The true wealth of Keralam has always been, and will always be, our people." The government, he says, is committed to creating the institutions and enabling frameworks necessary to ensure that every young person can realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to the state's progress.
For decades, a considerable number of students completing their undergraduate education in Keralam have preferred to pursue postgraduate studies at universities and institutions outside the state. This has gradually become an established academic route, often encouraged by families who believe that studying elsewhere offers better prospects for advanced learning, research and professional advancement.
Such movement is neither unusual nor necessarily undesirable. Students everywhere seek institutions that best serve their academic interests. The more pertinent issue is whether Keralam has developed sufficient opportunities to attract and retain talented students who might otherwise have preferred to continue their education closer to home.
The question becomes especially significant in research. An aspiring scholar choosing between an institution in Keralam and a nationally recognised research centre elsewhere must consider several factors: the quality of laboratories, academic supervision, availability of research funding, interdisciplinary opportunities and access to established scholarly networks.
In humanities and social sciences, the strength of academic departments, libraries and research communities can be decisive. In engineering, applied sciences and technology, modern equipment, industry partnerships and opportunities to work on emerging technologies become equally important. Keralam’s universities and colleges must be equipped to meet these varied expectations if they are to compete successfully for talented students.
The Changing Face of Student Migration
International education presents another dimension of this challenge. Malayali students have pursued higher studies at prestigious foreign universities for generations. Institutions such as Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford and universities belonging to the Ivy League have attracted students from Keralam, although admission to such institutions was traditionally associated with exceptional academic achievement and, frequently, considerable financial resources.
Over the past two decades, however, overseas education has become a much more widespread aspiration. Increasing numbers of students have sought admission to fee-paying programmes in countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada, as well as other European destinations.
This expansion has opened possibilities for students from backgrounds that might once have considered international education beyond their reach. At the same time, it has raised questions about the academic and financial implications of studying abroad.
An overseas degree is not necessarily a guarantee of superior education or rewarding employment. The reputation of the institution, quality of its courses, recognition of qualifications and opportunities available after graduation can differ considerably. For families investing substantial savings or taking educational loans, these distinctions can have lasting consequences.
The growing involvement of recruitment agencies in international admissions has made informed decision-making particularly important. Students and parents need reliable information about the institutions they are considering, the actual cost of education and living expenses, visa conditions and realistic employment prospects.
The experiences of students who depend on part-time jobs to finance their education also deserve attention. Employment undertaken alongside studies can provide useful exposure and financial support. Difficulties arise, however, when the pressure to earn a living begins to overshadow the academic purpose of travelling abroad.
There is a broader distinction worth examining. Some students leave Keralam primarily to acquire advanced knowledge and specialised qualifications. Others may see overseas education as a possible route to employment and eventual settlement abroad. These aspirations are not mutually exclusive, but they should not be confused when assessing the educational benefits of international migration.
The experiences of Malayali students overseas have even found expression in popular cinema, reflecting the place that foreign education now occupies in Keralam’s social imagination. Yet, public policy must be informed by dependable evidence rather than popular perceptions. Institutional accreditation, educational outcomes, student indebtedness and subsequent career progression offer more meaningful measures of success than the number of students departing for foreign destinations.
The objective should never be to discourage young people from exploring the world. Instead, they should have the information and opportunities necessary to make choices that serve their long-term interests.
Making Global Education Accessible at Home
An important part of the solution lies in reconsidering the relationship between international exposure and physical migration. Must a student necessarily leave Keralam to experience the academic standards, intellectual diversity and research opportunities associated with leading universities abroad?
Not always. International collaboration can bring many of these advantages into institutions within the state.
Student and faculty exchanges, jointly supervised research, collaborative academic programmes and carefully designed dual-degree arrangements can provide meaningful international experience without requiring every student to complete an entire course overseas. Such partnerships can also expose faculty members to new teaching methods, research practices and academic networks.
For these arrangements to succeed, however, they must be founded on academic merit and sustained institutional engagement. Partnerships that exist largely on paper or offer little beyond the prestige of a foreign association are unlikely to produce lasting benefits.
Keralam also needs a policy environment that encourages credible international universities to collaborate with its institutions and, where permitted under the applicable regulatory framework, establish academic programmes in the state.
The distinction between internationalisation and privatisation is equally important. Improving academic standards and developing international partnerships do not necessarily require higher education to become predominantly private. Public universities can benefit enormously from greater academic autonomy, improved research facilities, international faculty engagement and stronger institutional accountability.
The experience of leading universities abroad offers useful lessons, although their financial and administrative structures vary considerably. Oxford, Cambridge and American Ivy League institutions operate under different governance arrangements, supported through combinations of tuition fees, endowments, donations and other sources of funding.
What makes them academically influential is not simply their ownership or financial model, but their sustained commitment to teaching, research, scholarship and institutional excellence.
This also calls for a more balanced assessment of private higher education in India. A university should not be judged favourably merely because it is publicly funded, nor dismissed simply because it is privately managed. Its academic reputation must ultimately rest on the quality of its faculty, educational facilities, research output, student experience and the opportunities it creates.
For Keralam, strengthening public institutions and encouraging responsible private participation need not be competing objectives. Both can contribute to a more diverse and capable higher education system, provided academic standards and accountability remain paramount.
A Vision Centred on Young People
The state government’s stated ambition is to place higher education at the centre of Keralam’s future development. Its approach recognises that the intellectual capabilities of young people will be crucial to the state’s economic prospects, social advancement and participation in an increasingly interconnected world.
Turning that vision into measurable progress will require sustained investment, academic reforms and closer engagement between universities, research organisations and employers. Institutions must be responsive to new disciplines and professional requirements without neglecting the fundamental importance of scholarship and intellectual inquiry.
The aspirations of students themselves must remain central to this process. Young people increasingly expect universities to offer more than degrees. They seek opportunities to question established ideas, undertake meaningful research, develop specialised skills and participate in academic communities extending beyond national boundaries.
Keralam already possesses an important foundation in its educated population, established institutions and longstanding respect for learning. The next challenge is to build upon these strengths in ways that make its higher education system more attractive, competitive and internationally connected.
Ultimately, the success of Keralam’s higher education reforms should not be measured by how many students can be persuaded to remain in the state. It should be reflected in the quality and range of opportunities available to them, whether they choose to study in Keralam, elsewhere in India or abroad.
A young person should be able to pursue an international academic experience without necessarily leaving home, just as those who wish to study overseas should have the freedom and preparation to do so.
For a state that has already demonstrated the transformative power of education, the opportunity is substantial. Keralam’s next educational achievement could be to ensure that its universities become institutions students choose not merely for their proximity, but for the excellence of the education they provide.