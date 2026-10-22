In an era of rapid technological change, shifting labour markets and growing demand for adaptable talent, liberal arts education stands at a crossroads. Traditionally, it has been valued for developing critical thinking, creativity, ethical reasoning and a broad understanding of human society. However, it now faces growing scrutiny over its perceived disconnect from employment opportunities.
The central question is whether liberal arts education in India adequately prepares graduates for the changing world of work. Addressing this challenge requires a closer examination of its purpose, structure and place within the higher education system.
Liberal arts education is a multidisciplinary approach to higher education. It seeks to develop intellectual abilities, critical thinking, analytical reasoning, communication and creativity. Rather than focusing exclusively on vocational, professional or technical training, it encourages broad-based learning, intellectual inquiry and the ability to examine issues from different perspectives.
Humanities and social sciences form the core of liberal arts education, particularly in its traditional form. Humanities include literature, history, philosophy, languages and cultural studies. It explores human experiences, values, ideas and culture. Social sciences include sociology, political science, economics, psychology, anthropology and human geography. It examines human behaviour, social relationships, institutions and societies. Liberal arts education can also include natural and physical sciences, mathematics and interdisciplinary studies. These disciplines develop scientific understanding, empirical reasoning, logical precision and quantitative skills.
The different domains of knowledge complement one another. Humanities develop critical, interpretive and ethical judgement. Social sciences offer insights into human behaviour and social structures. Sciences and mathematics encourage empirical inquiry, logical reasoning and analytical precision.
Together, they help students understand issues from cultural, social, scientific and ethical perspectives. This integrated approach is increasingly important because contemporary challenges rarely fall within the boundaries of a single discipline.
The challenges are part of a wider crisis in higher education.
Climate change, technological transformation, public health, political conflict and social inequality require an understanding of scientific evidence, social dynamics and ethical considerations. An education system that treats these areas in isolation risks producing incomplete knowledge and a limited understanding of complex problems. Liberal arts education in India has not fully developed this integrated character. Higher education institutions (HEIs) rarely bring humanities, social sciences, natural and physical sciences, and mathematics together within a coherent multidisciplinary framework. As a result, students may not acquire the breadth of knowledge and intellectual capabilities needed to navigate a rapidly changing world.
The emphasis on vocational education and skill development is important. However, treating skills in isolation from broader intellectual development can limit their value. Skills need to be supported by sound knowledge, critical thinking and the ability to understand the context in which they are applied. HEIs and education policies must recognise this connection.
The challenges facing liberal arts education are part of a wider crisis in higher education. Instead of consistently nurturing creative and critical thinkers who are inquisitive, curious and driven by a desire for knowledge, much of higher education remains constrained by conventional curricula, rote learning and examination-oriented teaching.
A dynamic higher education system must rest on three interconnected pillars: education, training and research. Education imparts knowledge and develops intellectual capabilities. Training equips learners with practical and professional skills. Research generates new knowledge, challenges existing assumptions and advances understanding. These three components must reinforce one another. However, research in India’s higher education system remains in a state of stagnation.
AI: Opportunity and Challenge
Artificial intelligence (AI) has added a new dimension to the challenges facing higher education. It is creating opportunities in research, communication, content development and several other professional fields. At the same time, it raises concerns about the future of reading, writing and independent thinking.
Excessive dependence on AI-generated information and content could weaken students’ ability to question, analyse and develop their own ideas. Young and impressionable minds may be particularly vulnerable to this risk. Early signs of such dependence are already visible. The answer is not to reject AI, but to understand and evaluate its implications. Students must learn to use these tools responsibly while retaining the ability to verify information, assess evidence, think independently and produce original work.
HEIs have been slow to respond through curriculum reform, innovative teaching methods and appropriate frameworks for the responsible use of AI. Liberal arts education, with its emphasis on critical inquiry and ethical reasoning, is particularly well-placed to address these challenges.
Emerging and expanding fields offer potential career pathways in public policy, digital media, communication, market research, digital marketing, data-driven research and the creative industries. AI-assisted content creation and user experience research also offer opportunities for graduates with appropriate additional training. These fields require more than subject knowledge alone.
The challenge for Indian liberal arts institutions is to connect academic learning with the changing requirements of the employment market. This calls for a greater engagement with employers, industry-academia collaboration, internships, practical projects and exposure to emerging technologies.
Policymakers must create an environment in which multidisciplinary learning, relevant research and meaningful industry partnerships become integral to higher education rather than remain isolated initiatives.
The objective should not be to reduce liberal arts education to job-specific training. Its intellectual and humanistic foundations remain essential. The ability to think critically, understand society, evaluate ethical questions and approach problems creatively has a lasting value, both within and beyond the workplace.
The challenge is to complement these foundations with relevant practical competencies. Liberal arts education must enable students to connect what they learn with the world in which they live and work. India needs a higher education system that does more than award degrees. It must develop independent thinkers, generate new knowledge, impart relevant skills and prepare the youth to respond to social, economic and technological changes.
Reimagining liberal arts education offers an opportunity to bridge the gap between academic learning and employability. By integrating education, training and research, and balancing intellectual rigour with practical experience, India’s higher education institutions can prepare graduates for diverse careers, lifelong learning, responsible citizenship and the challenges of a rapidly changing world.
(Views expressed are personal)
Subhash Dhuliya is former professor, IGNOU, IIMC & CURAJ