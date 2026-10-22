The third is research capacity. Four AI Centres of Excellence in agriculture, sustainable cities, health care and education are being led by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Ropar, Kanpur and Madras, and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, through a cumulative investment of Rs 1,490 crore. Their work ranges from identifying crop diseases, tracking air pollution, predicting urban floods, improving health care and developing education tools in Indian languages. This also means building AI that understands India. Models trained elsewhere can miss the nuances of our languages and contexts, making Indian data and Indian-language models essential for relevance and accuracy. The fourth element is curriculum and pedagogy. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced AI as a core subject at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and designed courses for non-computer science students. IITs are now offering dedicated B.Tech programmes in AI and related fields. SWAYAM Plus is widening access to foundational and industry-aligned AI courses across the country. Faculty capacity is also being strengthened through programmes such as TechSaksham and PG certification programmes under the AICTE Quality Improvement Programme to keep teaching and learning aligned with rapidly changing technologies.