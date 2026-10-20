Yet, the communist experiment began to implode economically under the weight of sweeping policies and centralised decision-making structures that protected inefficiencies in a world competing for resources, with an ever-shifting definition of prosperity and dignity. History ended within three-quarters of a century with the collapse of the Soviet Union. With it crumbled the dream of equality, born of the hope that humanity could free itself from the tyranny of class. People discovered that revolutionaries, too, could become tyrants. The Gulag became the darkest paradox of this experiment, where people were imprisoned in the name of a freedom they would never live to see. It was a tragedy that tormented Camus, who saw in the pursuit of an ideal world the seeds of humanity’s undoing.