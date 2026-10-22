A.

It is both, but I would put the blame at roughly 70/30. India has a jobs problem, but more fundamentally it has a good-jobs and employability problem. The evidence is revealing—graduate youth unemployment for those below 25 was 39.3 per cent in the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24, while Mercer|Mettl finds only 42.6 per cent of graduates are employable. But demand is not absent. TeamLease EdTech’s latest second half of 2026 survey puts fresher hiring intent at 75 per cent, while Naukri reported white-collar hiring up by six per cent year on year in June 2026. The real mismatch is that we produce degrees faster than we produce employability and productive firms. We need both better graduates and more productive enterprises.