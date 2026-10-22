Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2027: Institutions - Gold Standard For

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Outlook Bureau
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A total of 20 schools in India are gold standard and have made the cut for Outlook-ICARE Rankings for India's Best B-Schools 2027. Here's the complete list

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Institutions - Gold Standard For
Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2027: Institutions - Gold Standard For
S. NO.INSTITUTION In Alphabetical OrderDISTINCTIVE STRENGTH / GOLD STANDARD DESCRIPTOR
1INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT (IIM) AHMEDABADGlobal benchmark for academic rigor case-based pedagogy and thought leadership; its Centre for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE) has shaped India’s start-up landscape.
2INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT (IIM) BANGALOREIIM with cutting-edge research in leadership and policy; home to NSRCEL one of India’s top university incubators.
3INDIAN INSTITUTE OF FOREIGN TRADE (IIFT) NEW DELHIIndia’s apex institution for international trade and business strategy; integrates policy research with practical trade management education.
4INDIAN INSTITUTE OF FOREST MANAGEMENT (IIFM) BHOPALOnly MoEFCC institute blending environment forestry and livelihoods with modern management.
5IISM (INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SPORTS MANAGEMENT) MUMBAIIndia’s first and most recognized sports management institute; Khelo India partner grooming professionals for sports business events and analytics.
6IITTM (INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TOURISM AND TRAVEL MANAGEMENT MINISTRY OF TOURISM) GWALIORMinistry of Tourism’s apex institute delivering India’s most comprehensive MBA in Tourism Travel and Destination Management.
7INDIAN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS (ISB) HYDERABADIndia’s premier global business school offering world-class one-year management programs with international faculty research excellence and deep corporate and policy linkages through centers such as the Bharti Institute of Public Policy and the Max Institute of Healthcare Management.
8INSTITUTE OF RURAL MANAGEMENT ANAND ANANDIndia’s pioneer in rural management education; built the leadership backbone of the cooperative and development sectors.
9INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS STUDIES (IIBS) BENGALURURecognized for its robust industry integration and intense focus on corporate placement readiness; builds core executive competencies by embedding Bloomberg Terminal exposure exclusive certifications from Harvard Business School and competitive IIM-B certification pathways directly into its practical pedagogy.
10INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT (IIM) KOZHIKODENational trailblazer in institutional diversity and global thought leadership; highly acclaimed for its focus on eastern management values entrepreneurship and digital innovation.
11MUDRA INSTITUTE OF COMMUNICATIONS (MICA) AHMEDABADIndia’s only management school focused on strategic marketing brand and creative communications.
12NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION MANAGEMENT (MANAGE) HYDERABADNational pioneer in agri-business management; shaping agri-value chain professionals since 1996.
13NISM (NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SECURITIES MARKETS SEBI) NAVI MUMBAIEstablished by SEBI India’s financial regulator NISM is the country’s apex institution for capital markets education policy research and investor protection training.
14PRIN. L. N. WELINGKAR INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT & RESEARCH (WESCHOOL) MUMBAIRecognized for innovation-driven learning and the introduction of Design Thinking in management education; fosters entrepreneurial and creative problem-solving skills through interdisciplinary projects and innovation labs.
15RAJIV GANDHI NATIONAL AVIATION UNIVERSITY (RGNAU) AMETHIIndia’s only central university dedicated to aviation studies developing leadership for airline logistics and airport management sectors.
16SP JAIN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT & RESEARCH (SPJIMR) MUMBAIA pioneer in value-based leadership and experiential learning integrating social sensitivity and innovation into management education through its flagship programs like Development of Corporate Citizenship and Global Fast Track.
17SRMIST FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT KTR CHENNAIMultidisciplinary university known for combining technology and management; offers industry-oriented programs emphasizing innovation entrepreneurship and global employability through strong corporate and international collaborations.
18SIES SCHOOL OF BUSINESS STUDIES NAVI MUMBAIPioneering institution catering to the needs of the Pharmaceutical industry and offers education on industry specific subjects like Pharmaceutics Physiology GMP Pharma Marketing (including Product Management Brand Building New Project Launch and Sales Force Management) IPR Drug Regulation International Marketing
19T. A. PAI MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE (TAPMI) MANIPALInstitution emphasizing data-driven decision-making finance and analytics; houses one of India’s few Bloomberg Finance Labs and integrates live projects with industry mentoring and research.
20XLRI – XAVIER SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT JAMSHEDPUROne of India’s oldest and most respected management schools known for its emphasis on ethical leadership human values and people-centric management education; globally recognized for excellence in HR and organizational development.
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