Research: Nivedita Singh | Graphics: Champak Bhattacharjee
Data Dive | Graduates Struggle For Employment As AI Reshapes Job Market
A growing pool of graduates in India faces a changing job market, where AI is reshaping industries and employers' expectations of skills
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