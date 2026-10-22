Data Dive | Graduates Struggle For Employment As AI Reshapes Job Market

Nivedita Singh
Nivedita Singh
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A growing pool of graduates in India faces a changing job market, where AI is reshaping industries and employers' expectations of skills

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From Degrees to Jobs
Data Dive | Graduates Struggle For Employment As AI Reshapes Job Market

Research: Nivedita Singh | Graphics: Champak Bhattacharjee

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