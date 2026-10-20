Take the IT sector, for instance. AI is reshaping the sector by changing how software is developed, how companies deliver services and how many workers they need for certain tasks. For India, where the IT industry has been a major source of graduate employment, the impact could be particularly significant. BPO, customer support, banking and financial services, graduate-level office jobs and digital marketing are some of the sectors that are likely to face the brunt of AI. These jobs won’t disappear, but the nature of entry-level work, hiring and career progression is changing. A NITI Aayog report estimates that in the service sector, AI could automate 40-50 per cent of white-collar roles, while demand for AI and big-data specialists could rise by more than 60 per cent. For customer-experience/BPO operations, it projected a possible decline in workforce from 2—2.5 million to about 1.8 million.