Bihar To Revamp Vocational Education With AI, Robotics And Other New-Age Courses

Bihar plans to introduce AI, robotics, animation, mobile repairing and other new-age vocational courses while phasing out programmes with limited industry relevance.
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also reviewed examination reforms, including APAAR-linked facial recognition, and measures to promote ITIs and skill-based education.
The Bihar Vidya Saathi app has crossed three lakh enrolments within a month, with nearly 73% of users coming from rural areas, while the government also plans measures to reduce Class X dropouts.
Bihar is planning to overhaul vocational education by introducing new-age, job-oriented courses and phasing out programmes that no longer meet industry requirements, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said on Wednesday, Times of India reported. The announcement came during a review meeting that also examined examination reforms, student retention and the growing reach of the Bihar Vidya Saathi app.
The app crossed three lakh enrolments within a month of its launch, with nearly 73% of users coming from rural areas. Tiwari said the response demonstrated the potential of digital platforms to provide academic support to students in remote parts of the state.
Modern, Industry-Oriented Courses To Be Introduced
During the meeting at the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) auditorium, Tiwari directed officials to review vocational programmes and discontinue courses with limited relevance to current employment needs, the report said.
Officials discussed the introduction of courses in areas such as animation, artificial intelligence, mobile repairing, robotics, and electrical and electronics trades.
The minister also stressed the need to promote industrial training institutes (ITIs) and skill-based education as viable career options for students. The proposed changes are aimed at aligning vocational education more closely with emerging employment opportunities and industry demand.
The meeting also reviewed measures to make Bihar’s examination system more technology-driven, transparent and secure. These included linking students’ APAAR IDs with facial recognition systems and ensuring that the measures were implemented effectively at examination centres.
The rep[ort added that the officials further discussed ways to make admission to Simultala Residential School more accessible to meritorious students. One proposal involved issuing certificates or letters to students who secure first division in matriculation and intermediate examinations.
Govt Focuses On Dropouts, Digital Learning
Reducing the number of students dropping out after Class X was another key issue discussed at the meeting.
Tiwari directed officials to develop a strategy to connect students who leave formal schooling with higher education or skill-development programmes. The possibility of offering financial incentives to help such students continue their education or training was also examined.
The minister said the enrolment figures for the Bihar Vidya Saathi app reflected the usefulness of digital initiatives in reaching students beyond urban centres. With nearly three-fourths of its users coming from rural areas, the platform has emerged as a potential channel for providing academic assistance to students in areas with limited access to educational resources.
Education Department Secretary Rajiv Roshan, BSEB Chairman Thiyagarajan SM and other senior officials attended the review meeting.