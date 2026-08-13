Bharat Tiwari Encounter Case: Samrat Choudhary Announces Aid, Government Job For Family After Judicial Probe

Bihar has announced financial assistance and a government job for a family member of Bharat Tiwari, who died in a police encounter in June.
The decision follows an interim judicial inquiry report amid allegations by Tiwari's family that he had surrendered before being shot.
An STF constable, Akshay Kumar, has also been arrested as the investigation into the encounter continues.
The Bihar government has announced financial assistance and a government job for a family member of Bharat Tiwari, who was killed in a police encounter in Bhojpur district in June. The decision follows an interim report by a judicial inquiry committee set up after allegations that Tiwari had surrendered before police opened fire.
Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced the measures on X, saying they were based on the findings of the interim judicial inquiry. The government has not yet publicly detailed the full contents of the report.
What Happened To Bharat Tiwari?
Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Bhojpur district, was killed in a police encounter on June 17, 2026.
His family subsequently alleged that Tiwari had surrendered and laid down his weapon before being shot by the police. The allegations triggered public outrage and calls for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
The case has since come under further scrutiny following the arrest of a police personnel allegedly involved in the operation.
What Does The Family Allege?
Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh, who represents Tiwari's family, has alleged that the encounter was the result of a wider conspiracy involving police officials and other local figures.
Singh claimed that five police officers fired five shots using five different weapons during the incident. He also alleged that three shots were fired initially and two more around 15 minutes later after Tiwari had been forced into a vehicle.
According to the lawyer, Tiwari's mother subsequently met Chief Minister Chaudhary, who assured the family that action would be taken.
Singh also alleged that the conspiracy had been planned from June 16, a day before Tiwari's death, involving a police officer, an SDM and a local leader.
These are allegations made on behalf of the family and have not been independently established.
Police Personnel Arrested In Encounter Case
The allegations gained further significance in July when an STF constable was arrested in connection with the case.
Arrah Superintendent of Police Raj confirmed that joint teams of Arrah Police and the Special Task Force arrested Akshay Kumar from Ara.
"A policeman involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case has been arrested. The arrested policeman has been identified as Akshay," the SP said.
The arrest forms part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tiwari's death.
What Has The Bihar Government Announced?
Following the interim judicial inquiry report, the state government has decided to provide financial assistance to Tiwari's family and offer a government job to one of his family members.
Announcing the decision, Chaudhary said the measures were being taken on the basis of the interim findings of the judicial inquiry.
The announcement marks the latest development in a case that has raised questions about the conduct of the police operation and the circumstances in which Tiwari was killed.
The final findings of the judicial inquiry and the ongoing investigation will be crucial in determining responsibility for his death.