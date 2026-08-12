Plastic, Paper, Tin Or Glass: FSSAI Issues New 'Pan Masala' Packaging Rule

FSSAI has directed food safety authorities to enforce new packaging requirements for pan masala, restricting the use of plastic-based packaging
Manufacturers are required to shift to permitted alternatives such as paper, cellulose, tin or glass, according to the reported directive
The move is aimed at addressing plastic waste associated with pan masala packaging and builds on India's existing restrictions on certain plastic packaging
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned plastic packaging for pan masala. The apex regulatory body has mandated manufacturers to transition entirely to sustainable alternative materials. The directive was officially communicated to food safety commissioners across all states and Union Territories on August 11, 2026.
Companies must adopt paper, tin or glass containers. The regulatory authority informed regional administrations to prepare for immediate market enforcement. The shift targets the massive plastic waste generated by the fast-moving consumer goods sector.
What Has FSSAI Changed For Pan Masala Packaging?
Approved materials are now strictly restricted. Pan masala manufacturers can only use paper, tinplate or glass to package their products. The regulatory framework explicitly prohibits the continued use of conventional plastic wrappers.
Under the draft amendment, pan masala manufacturers must immediately discontinue plastic-based, plastic-laminated, aluminium foil or metallised layer packaging. Permitted alternatives are restricted to plastic-free paper, paperboard, cellulose, tin or glass containers. State food safety commissioners will lead the enforcement drive.
FSSAI directed regional authorities to conduct regular factory inspections and ensure strict compliance across manufacturing units. Officers will actively monitor supply chains.
Non-compliant manufacturers will attract severe penalties under the stringent Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Violations where no specific penalty is otherwise provided fall under the residual clause of Section 58, carrying a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.
If the packaging breach leads to the product being classified as misbranded or substandard, operators face fines of up to Rs 3 lakh (Section 52) and Rs 5 lakh (Section 51), respectively.
FSSAI's legal and enforcement actions also include mandatory product recalls at the food business operator's expense, stock seizure and the potential suspension or cancellation of their operational license. Authorities possess the mandate to seize products failing to meet the new packaging guidelines.
Why Is FSSAI Targeting Plastic Pan Masala Packaging?
Multi-layered plastic pouches are completely non-recyclable. These discarded wrappers contribute massively to solid waste accumulation nationwide. They frequently clog urban drainage systems and create severe civic challenges.
Previous Supreme Court rulings have consistently targeted single-use plastics. Earlier plastic waste management rules specifically restricted such disposable packaging in tobacco and chewing tobacco product categories. The current pan masala directive aligns directly with these established legal precedents.
Health safety drives the regulatory overhaul. The blanket ban aims to mitigate hazardous chemical leaching from cheap plastic packaging. Toxic compounds from synthetic wrappers often seep into consumable food products over time.