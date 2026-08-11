Force Cannot Stop Anger Over Paper Leaks Says Bankipur MLA-Elect Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor condemned police lathi charges on youth protesting paper leaks and unemployment in Patna, Jharkhand, and Delhi.
Kishor warned that governments cannot suppress student anger with force and must address root issues in education and employment.
The warning follows massive student protests, including a march to Parliament over the NEET-UG leak that led to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor condemned the use of police lathi charges to suppress youth protests over paper leaks and unemployment. He said police action cannot quell the growing anger against the state of the education system. Kishor said lathi charges had taken place at Jantar Mantar and in Patna, while similar action was also being witnessed in Jharkhand.
"When people are troubled by paper leaks, troubled by the collapsed education system, and troubled by unemployment, the youth will inevitably take to the streets," Kishor told reporters.
He added that leaders are resorting to force to avoid confronting angry students.
"You cannot intimidate the youth and the children. You cannot stop it with the force of lathis," he said.
Spreading Fire of Protest
Kishor warned that governments cannot intimidate young people and must instead resolve the underlying systemic issues. Using police force will not resolve the concerns driving the protests.
"This won’t be suppressed by ordering lathi charges. This issue isn’t going to stop. This fire will spread from below and is spreading," the Bankipur MLA-elect said.
He stressed the urgent need for systemic administrative corrections and ignoring these issues carries a direct political cost.
"The government will have to address the root problems of employment and education. If paper leaks continue to happen in the future, the government in power at that time will have to face the consequences," Kishor said.
Escalating Student Unrest
The political warning follows intense student unrest across multiple states. On July 20, 2026, over 10,000 students led by the Cockroach Janta Party and AISA marched to Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak. The 'Sansad Chalo' march resulted in clashes and forced the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Protests subsequently erupted in Bihar where violent anti-NEET demonstrations at Dak Bangla Chauraha in Patna on July 22–23 led to 56 arrests and prompted a statewide bandh on July 25.
On August 6, 2026, AISA members gathered at the Patna University gates to demand the resignation of the Controller of Examinations following an alleged LLB entrance exam leak on August 1.
Similar agitations have occurred in Jharkhand over JPSC and JSSC-CGL paper leaks. Students initiated protests on July 25. These demonstrations included a 5,000-student "Maha Andolan" march on July 29. The unrest escalated on August 10 when thousands marching to the state assembly faced police water cannons and tear gas. This police action triggered a statewide bandh on August 11.