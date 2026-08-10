A Father's Anger, A Teacher's Quiet Class: Inside India's Slow Crawl Towards Sex Education

Outlook reached out to several parents and found that the reluctance was not uniform. Some parents were completely opposed to the idea, insisting that sex education had no place in their child's upbringing at all. Others were not against it in principle, but simply did not know how to approach the subject with their children, admitting they lacked the words or the comfort to begin. Additionally, many said there was no need for sex education at all, believing their children would simply “figure it out” as they grew older.