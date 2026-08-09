‘I Don’t Care How Old He Is’: Brett Lee Gives Verdict On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Amid Age Debate

Brett Lee backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s talent, saying his age matters less than his ability to play cricket
Lee praised Sooryavanshi’s fearless strokeplay, particularly his hooking against Australia’s fast bowlers during IPL 2026
The Australian great urged India to protect Sooryavanshi from excessive pressure and allow him to develop naturally
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise has reached a point where conversations about his age are almost as frequent as discussions about his batting. The 15-year-old has already gone from teenage prospect to IPL headline-maker and India international, and now Australian fast-bowling great Brett Lee has offered his perspective on the hype surrounding the youngster.
Speaking on the Beer Biceps YouTube channel, Lee brushed aside the constant debate over Sooryavanshi’s age and instead focused on what the teenager is doing with a cricket bat.
“He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he's 15. Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don't care how old he is. If he's 15, fantastic, but if he's 17 or 18, who cares. This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he's going to go on to achieve bigger and better things,” Brett Lee said on Beer Biceps YouTube channel.
That assessment comes after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a season that was difficult to ignore. His explosive batting for Rajasthan Royals turned him into one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2026, particularly his extraordinary 97 from just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.
Lee: ‘Let Him Be A Kid’
Lee believes the teenager's biggest challenge may not come from international bowlers but from everything surrounding him.
“He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose. He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won't be his form or batting; it'll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don't put too much pressure,” the Aussie said.
Lee also joked about how he would have approached the youngster if they had faced each other during his playing days.
“If someone was a good hooker or puller of the ball, I used to love that because then it becomes a contest. So of course I would go into the boardroom, go upstairs and have a look. I'll put one on his badge and see what he does with it. He might hook me for six, but it won't discourage me from giving him another one,” said Lee.
The comments underline a balancing act India will have to manage. Sooryavanshi's talent is obvious, but so is the need to allow him enough space to develop without turning every innings into a referendum on his future.
Sooryavanshi’s Latest Numbers
Sooryavanshi has continued to deliver since his IPL breakthrough. He finished IPL 2026 with 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30, including scores of 103, 97 and 96.
He then starred in India’s 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe, scoring 81 off 49 balls in the final match after an 18-ball fifty in the opener. He was named Player of the Series. He has now also been named East Zone vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy, which begins on August 23.