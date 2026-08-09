‘I Don’t Care How Old He Is’: Brett Lee Gives Verdict On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Amid Age Debate

“He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose. He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won't be his form or batting; it'll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don't put too much pressure,” the Aussie said.