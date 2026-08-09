Eala’s Canada Open Fairytale Rolls On After Gutsy Three-Set Escape Against McNally

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Alexandra Eala continued her impressive run at the 2026 Canadian Open, overcoming Caty McNally 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a hard-fought third-round clash in Toronto. The Filipina made a strong start and controlled the opening set, but McNally responded brilliantly to level the contest. Eala then faced another challenge after appearing to hurt her right ankle during the second set, requiring medical attention before continuing. Despite the setback, she battled on and regained control in the decider, eventually closing out a gruelling victory. The win sends Eala into the Round of 16 of the WTA 1000 event, extending her impressive run on the North American hard-court swing.

Alexandra Eala Canadian Open 2026
Philippines' Alexandra Eala gestures to the crowd during her win over United States' Caty McNally in a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open tennis Alexandra Eala
Philippines' Alexandra Eala, right, hugs United States' Caty McNally after Eala defeated McNally in National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Alexandra Eala National Bank Open tennis match
Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return to United States' Caty McNally during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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United States Caty McNally
United States' Caty McNally hits a return to Philippines' Alexandra Eala during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open tennis match Alexandra Eala
Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts during her match against United States' Caty McNally during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Philippines Alexandra Eala
Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates a point against United States' Caty McNally during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Alexandra Eala WTA Canada Open 2026
Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return to United States' Caty McNally during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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WTA Canada Open 2026 Alexandra Eala
Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return to United States' Caty McNally during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament Alexandra Eala
Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return to United States' Caty McNally during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Philippines Alexandra Eala Canadian Open 2026
Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return to United States' Caty McNally during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

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