Eala’s Canada Open Fairytale Rolls On After Gutsy Three-Set Escape Against McNally

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 August 2026 11:22 am

Alexandra Eala continued her impressive run at the 2026 Canadian Open, overcoming Caty McNally 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a hard-fought third-round clash in Toronto. The Filipina made a strong start and controlled the opening set, but McNally responded brilliantly to level the contest. Eala then faced another challenge after appearing to hurt her right ankle during the second set, requiring medical attention before continuing. Despite the setback, she battled on and regained control in the decider, eventually closing out a gruelling victory. The win sends Eala into the Round of 16 of the WTA 1000 event, extending her impressive run on the North American hard-court swing.