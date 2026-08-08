PM Modi Meets Sukhbir Badal: BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation Grows

BJP Maintains Solo Stance

BJP leaders dismissed rumours of a renewed partnership and asserted their plan to contest independently. Kewal Singh Dhillon, the newly appointed Punjab BJP president, downplayed the interaction. "...Any senior leader can meet the PM. Sukhbir Singh Badal was the deputy CM. I am happy that he must have spoken for the good of Punjab. We will contest all 117 seats in Punjab alone. A major joining is going to happen," Dhillon said. RP Singh, BJP national spokesperson, reiterated this position. "It does not mean that we are going to have any alliance or compromise. We are preparing to contest elections on all 117 seats, and we are fully prepared to fight and win on all 117 seats. Sukhbir Singh Badal must have had certain issues related to Punjab that he wanted to discuss, which is why he met the Prime Minister," Singh said.