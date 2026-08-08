IND Vs SLXI Highlights, Warm-Up Match Day 2: Padikkal Finishes Day Unbeaten; Gurnoor Provides Explosive Support

India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: Good Morning!
Hello and welcome, readers! We are back with our Day 2 live blog of the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match. Stay tuned for live updates, scores, and key moments from the action in Colombo.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: Live Streaming
The India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: What Happened On Day 1?
Day 1 of the India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day warm-up match belonged largely to the hosts, who finished on 363/8 after making the most of a flat batting surface at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. Nishan Fernando (66) and Ravindu Rasantha (71) gave Sri Lanka XI a strong start with a 110-run opening partnership, while captain Sonal Dinusha (52) anchored the middle order.
Ramesh Mendis (32) added useful lower-order runs as India struggled to maintain control for long periods. The Indian pacers appeared rusty after a five-week break, whereas the spinners were more effective, with Kuldeep Yadav returning 2/76, Ravindra Jadeja taking two wickets, and Manav Suthar contributing 1/30. Despite a late fightback with the ball, India ended the day chasing the game after Sri Lanka XI’s young batting unit dominated most sessions.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: We Are Underway!
We are underway on Day 2, and Sri Lanka Cricket XI have declared their innings at 363/8 after completing the allotted 90 overs. India will now begin their reply in this three-day warm-up match in Colombo.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND Chase Underway
India’s chase is underway at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are out in the middle, with Jaiswal taking strike. Left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando has the new ball and will open the attack for Sri Lanka XI.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: WICKET
India suffer an early blow in the second over. Vishwa Fernando strikes with just his second delivery as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for a two-ball duck. Jaiswal attempted to play at the delivery but only managed an edge, and Dilum Sudeera completed the catch safely. India are 0/1 after 0.2 overs, with KL Rahul now joined by the new batter at the crease.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 8/1 (2.4)
After the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal have begun the rebuilding job for India. Padikkal looked positive from the outset and got off the mark in style, driving Vishwa Fernando for a boundary in the third over. The pair are trying to settle the innings and steady India’s reply after the visitors slipped to an early setback in Colombo.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 17/1 (5.2)
Devdutt Padikkal continues his positive start. Vishwa Fernando offered width outside off, and Padikkal made full use of it, punching the ball crisply through the backward point region. The timing was excellent, and the ball raced away to the deep backward point boundary as India continue their recovery after the early wicket.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 51/1 (12.1)
KL Rahul finishes the over in style. Isitha Wijesundera tossed it up, and Rahul used his feet confidently before driving it firmly down the ground. The ball beat the fielder and raced away to the long-on boundary as India continue to rebuild after the early wicket.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 67/1 (17)
Devdutt Padikkal is looking increasingly confident at the crease. Ramesh Mendis dropped it short, and Padikkal quickly went onto the back foot before pulling it powerfully through the mid-wicket region. The ball sped away to the deep mid-wicket boundary as India’s recovery gathered momentum.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: Rain Stops Play
Just as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal were beginning to settle into a promising partnership after the early loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal, rain has interrupted play in Colombo.
The pair had looked comfortable against both pace and spin, helping India make a steady start in reply to Sri Lanka XI’s 363/8 declared. However, a sudden shower has forced the players off the field, and the covers are now on.
At the moment, it appears to be a passing shower, but we will keep you updated on any further developments from the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 67/1 (17) At Lunch
Persistent rain has forced an early lunch on Day 2, with the weather yet to clear in Colombo. India were 67/1 when play was halted, recovering well after the early loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 44 off 52 balls, striking six boundaries in a confident knock, while KL Rahul was unbeaten on 23 from 48 deliveries, with four fours to his name. The pair have added a steady partnership to keep India’s reply on track, although the visitors still trail Sri Lanka XI by 296 runs.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 96/2 (23.2)
KL Rahul is gone for 40. Keshara Nuwantha gets the breakthrough as Rahul is bowled in the 24th over. He made 40 off 67 balls, including five fours and a six, ending a useful partnership for India.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 100/2 (25)
Fifty for Devdutt Padikkal! The left-hander brings up a well-composed half-century as he continues to anchor India’s innings after the dismissal of KL Rahul. Padikkal has shown good control and patience, reaching the milestone with 58 runs and keeping India’s reply on track.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 127/2 (32.2)
Devdutt Padikkal adds another boundary to his half-century. He picks up Keshara Nuwantha and dispatches the delivery through deep mid-wicket, keeping India’s innings moving after KL Rahul’s dismissal.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 149/2 (37)
Devdutt Padikkal works Vishwa Fernando’s delivery into the deep backward point region and picks up a couple of runs. He continues to anchor India’s innings as the visitors look to build a strong response to Sri Lanka XI’s 363/8 declared.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 168/2 (39.4)
Devdutt Padikkal has completed a brilliant century for India, reaching three figures with a powerful pull through mid-wicket. The left-hander had a slice of luck just one ball earlier when a caught-and-bowled chance was put down, but he made the most of the reprieve to bring up a memorable hundred.
Padikkal then walks off after completing his century, with Rishabh Pant joining Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 176/4 (46.1)
Asanka Manoj keeps it tight as Manav Suthar defends solidly back to the bowler. No run added, and India continue to build steadily in the middle phase of the innings.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 180/4 (50) At Tea Break
An eventful second session comes to an end in Colombo, with India moving to 180/4 after 50 overs at the tea interval. The innings was driven by Devdutt Padikkal’s outstanding century, but soon after completing his hundred, the left-hander retired out, triggering a brief wobble in India’s reply.
Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were dismissed in quick succession, allowing Sri Lanka XI to pull things back after India had looked well set. Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar remain unbeaten at the crease and will look to stabilise the innings in the final session. India are still 183 runs behind Sri Lanka XI’s 363/8 declared.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 205/4 (55)
Ravindra Jadeja gets the final session underway in positive fashion. Dilum Sudeera drifted onto the pads, and Jadeja clipped it neatly through backward square leg. The timing was excellent, and the ball raced away to the boundary as India continued their push to reduce the deficit against Sri Lanka XI.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: Fifty For Jadeja!
FIFTY FOR RAVINDRA JADEJA!
The experienced all-rounder brings up a well-crafted half-century off 88 balls. Jadeja reaches the milestone in style, producing a perfect sweep shot for four against left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera. It has been a composed and valuable knock, helping India recover after the quick wickets that followed Devdutt Padikkal’s century.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 238/4 (62)
Dot ball to end the over. Ramesh Mendis keeps it on a good length, and Manav Suthar defends it solidly back down the pitch. No run added as India continue to rebuild through the Jadeja–Suthar partnership.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 250/4 (65)
End of the over. Vishwa Fernando finishes a tidy spell as Manav Suthar watches the final delivery carefully and keeps it out. No run added, with India continuing to chip away at the deficit despite Ravindra Jadeja retiring hurt earlier in the session.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 255/6 (69.3)
Dot ball to end the 70th over. Keshara Nuwantha keeps things tight with a good-length delivery, and Manav Suthar defends it safely. India continue to build steadily in the lower middle order as they look to reduce the deficit further.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 256/7 (71.2)
Kuldeep Yadav’s stay at the crease lasts just 15 balls before he is called back, with India opting to use the warm-up match to give their lower order additional batting practice.
Mohammed Siraj now joins Manav Suthar in the middle, and the move suggests the team management is keen to provide extended game time to players who are likely to feature in the first Test XI.
Suthar and Siraj will look to continue India’s steady progress and reduce the deficit further in the closing stages of the innings.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 264/8 (74.3)
Saransh Jain gets off the mark in style. Asanka Manoj drops it short, and Jain pulls it firmly through deep mid-wicket for a boundary. India continue to chip away at Sri Lanka XI’s lead as the lower order gets valuable time in the middle.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 271/8 (76.2)
Devdutt Padikkal is back in the middle after retiring out on 103, taking India back to eight down. He joins Saransh Jain at the crease with around 28 minutes remaining in the day, as the pair look to add more runs before stumps and further cut into Sri Lanka XI’s lead.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 279/6 (79.1)
Keshara Nuwantha keeps it tight, and Saransh Jain defends the delivery safely. No run added as India continue to inch closer to Sri Lanka XI’s total.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 300/6 (83)
Devdutt Padikkal finds the boundary again. Vishwa Fernando offers some width, and Padikkal cuts the delivery firmly through deep backward point for four. He continues to add valuable runs after returning to the crease on 103.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 306/6 (84.5)
Vishwa Fernando keeps it tight, and Saransh Jain defends the final delivery safely. No run added as India continue to chip away at the deficit.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: IND 318/6 (86.2)
Devdutt Padikkal continues to find the boundary after returning to the crease. Ramesh Mendis offers one in his hitting zone, and Padikkal sweeps it firmly through deep square leg for another four.
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: Stumps, IND 357/6
The stumps has been finally called and India end the day on the score of 357/6. Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on the score of 142, making his case for a place in the playing XI in the first Test very strong. On the other end, Gurnoor Brar at the end scored a quickfire 18-ball 36 to keep pressure on the Sri Lanka Cricket XI bowlers. India trail by only 6 runs on Day two and they will look to get some bowling practice on the third and final day on August 09.