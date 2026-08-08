IND Vs SLXI Highlights, Warm-Up Match Day 2: Padikkal Finishes Day Unbeaten; Gurnoor Provides Explosive Support

The stumps has been finally called and India end the day on the score of 357/6. Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on the score of 142, making his case for a place in the playing XI in the first Test very strong. On the other end, Gurnoor Brar at the end scored a quickfire 18-ball 36 to keep pressure on the Sri Lanka Cricket XI bowlers. India trail by only 6 runs on Day two and they will look to get some bowling practice on the third and final day on August 09.