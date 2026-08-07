Injury Setback For India As Captain Shubman Gill Sits Out Warm-Up Match

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India's tour of Sri Lanka 2026: With Shubman Gill sidelined by a sudden finger injury, KL Rahul takes charge in the three-day warm-up match

indias tour of sri lanka 2026 shubman gill injury update
India's captain Shubman Gill reacts as he leaves the field after retired hurt on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill injured his right ring finger and will miss Day 1 of the warm-up match

  • KL Rahul is leading India against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo

  • The game is India’s key preparation for the Test series starting August 15 in Galle

India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka has hit a speed bump as captain Shubman Gill sustained a right ring finger injury during a training session.

As a precautionary measure, the top-order batter has been ruled out of the opening day of India's three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo from August 7.

India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score

In his absence, KL Rahul is leading the tourists. Sri Lanka XI captain Sonal Dinusha won the toss and [opted to bat first].

Confirming the development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that "Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

This warm-up game serves as vital preparation for the absolute grind of the red-ball series, part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

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India will play a two-match Test series against the hosts, starting August 15 at the Galle International Stadium. The action then moves to the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo for the second Test on August 23.

India Vs Sri Lanka XI Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Manav Suthar, and Gurnoor Brar.

Sri Lanka XI Squad: Nishan Madushka (wk), Nipun Dhananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (c), Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Isitha Wijesundera, Asanka Manoj, Anjala Bandara, and Keshara Nuwantha.

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