Is Hardik Pandya Fit For India Comeback? Massive Update On Ace All-Rounder's Injury Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

Gautam Gambhir said Hardik Pandya cannot bowl 10 overs in ODIs at the moment
India do not want to rush Pandya back into international cricket after limited competitive action in four months
Gambhir said Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy could feature together once the all-rounder is fully fit
Hardik Pandya cannot yet handle 10 overs in an ODI, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday. He added that India do not want to hurry the all-rounder back into international cricket after he has played only a little competitive cricket over the past four months.
Pandya remains an important part of India’s limited-overs setup and has often been managed because of fitness issues and workload concerns. The update matters to India’s ODI balance because his value lies in the role of a genuine all-rounder.
Gambhir’s remarks suggest India wants him back only when he can contribute properly with the ball. WION reported that India are taking a cautious line on Pandya’s return even as he stays central to their white-ball plans.
Selection Possibilities Open Up
Siasat said that a fully fit Pandya could widen India’s options. Gambhir indicated that India could play both Pandya and young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the same XI once Pandya is ready to bowl fully.
“Hardik Pandya can’t bowl 10 overs at the moment. We don’t want to rush him into international cricket. When he is fit, there is a possibility of both he and Nitish playing,” Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.
That opens a tactical option for India. It would allow the team to field two seam-bowling all-rounders without asking Pandya to return before he is ready.
Fitness And Form
India Today reported that Pandya still faces one final fitness test before he returns. He has been picked for the India A one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry, but the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence must clear him first.
Times of India reported that Pandya has not featured in competitive cricket since IPL 2026 after a run of injuries. He was named for India’s ODI series against Afghanistan in June but picked up a leg injury before the matches.
The injuries kept coming. He sat out four Mumbai Indians matches with back spasms, then picked up another problem during conditioning at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.
Hindustan Times added that the 32-year-old is expected to undergo a fitness test next week. While he is likely to be cleared, the selectors remain careful about bringing him back too soon because of his importance to India’s balance in the 50-over format.
India Sweep Afghanistan
India signed off in style. They beat Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third T20I to seal a 3-0 series sweep.
Gambhir made his comments after that win. The focus after the match quickly shifted to Pandya’s fitness and India’s plans for his return.