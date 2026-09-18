Mansukh Mandaviya Acts After Indian Athletes Face Accommodation Crisis At 2026 Asian Games In Aichi-Nagoya

He said the Indian team then acted quickly to limit the disruption. "Our team quickly swung into action to get accommodation for the athletes as quickly as possible. Yes, there is mismanagement, but it’s a big event and it can happen. But we have to look beyond that. We have to take care of our athletes and solve their problems and get them good accommodation so that they are in the right frame, both physically and mentally, to win medals and are relaxed," Sahdev said.