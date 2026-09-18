Mansukh Mandaviya Acts After Indian Athletes Face Accommodation Crisis At 2026 Asian Games In Aichi-Nagoya

Mansukh Mandaviya moved to address the stay crisis after Indian athletes faced accommodation problems in Aichi-Nagoya
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has set up a three-layer support plan for the 2026 Asian Games
Indian athletes were reportedly left waiting for hours without rooms and food after arriving in Nagoya
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has moved to address an accommodation crisis after Indian athletes faced severe problems on arrival for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya, which run from September 19 to October 4. According to Times Now, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has put in place a three-layer programme to support Indian athletes at the Games.
Times Now reported that the first layer places two people at the airport to guide Indian athletes. The second places three people at the athlete welcome centre for the same task. The third is a backup plan—2,000 Indians have been identified whose homes could be used if needed.
The Sports Authority of India, India’s Chef De Mission Sahdev Yadav and the local Indian diaspora are handling the plan. The Times Now report said athletes from several disciplines were left waiting for hours in Nagoya without rooms and without food.
Athletes Stranded Overnight
Times Now reported that the problems surfaced soon after the Indian contingent began arriving in Nagoya. Several athletes from different sports were left stranded for hours as they looked for accommodation and waited to be allotted housing.
Food was not provided during that wait.
Speaking to the media on Friday, September 18, Sahdev told Times Now that a shortage of rooms had left 30-35 athletes without accommodation.
Officials Defend Response
Sahdev blamed the room shortage on a mismatch with the organisers’ accommodation arrangements. "They (Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee) informed us that more players than expected had come (from India). But as far as India is concerned, that’s not the case. We stuck to the number of players they had invoiced. But they removed some names, so we booked hotels for them... we faced difficulty with regard to 30-35 athletes."
He said the Indian team then acted quickly to limit the disruption. "Our team quickly swung into action to get accommodation for the athletes as quickly as possible. Yes, there is mismanagement, but it’s a big event and it can happen. But we have to look beyond that. We have to take care of our athletes and solve their problems and get them good accommodation so that they are in the right frame, both physically and mentally, to win medals and are relaxed," Sahdev said.
Sahdev added that the immediate crunch had been addressed and more rooms were being arranged. "Everyone has got accommodation and there is absolutely no problem at our end. Initially, when there were problems, we booked extra hotel rooms. Our team is going to the airport every time to fetch the athletes. Last night, two deputy chefs de mission, Alaknanda Ashok and Anjali Bhagwat, had gone to the airport to receive the athletes."
He gave details of the extra bookings as the team looked to house the remaining athletes. "We have booked 18 hotel rooms and will book 10 more today to accommodate about 30 athletes. Definitely, they (organisers) have a paucity of accommodation," he added.
Ceremony Delayed Too
The disruption extended beyond housing. India’s flag hoisting ceremony was also delayed on Friday.
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