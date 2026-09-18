BCCI Plans Grand IPL 2027 Celebrations As Arun Dhumal, M Khairul Jamal Majumdar Re-elected To Governing Council

The league's business value has risen sharply since launch. In 2008, its initial 10-year television rights were sold for about $1bn. In 2022, the BCCI sold media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle for Rs 48,390 crore, or about $6.2bn, according to forbes.com. That agreement made the IPL the world's second most expensive sports league by per-match media value, behind only the NFL.