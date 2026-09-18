BCCI Plans Grand IPL 2027 Celebrations As Arun Dhumal, M Khairul Jamal Majumdar Re-elected To Governing Council

BCCI approved special programmes to mark the IPL’s 20th edition in 2027
The decision was taken at the board’s 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on September 18
Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar were re-elected unopposed to the IPL Governing Council
BCCI has decided to mark the IPL's 20th edition in 2027 on a grand scale and has re-elected Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar to the league's Governing Council. The decision came at the board's 95th Annual General Meeting on September 18 (Friday) at its headquarters in Mumbai.
The General Body unanimously approved special programmes to celebrate the completion of 20 seasons of what the board views as the world's biggest cricket league. The meeting focused on the IPL as it heads into a landmark season.
The meeting also confirmed the two representatives who will continue to help oversee the tournament's administration. Dhumal and Majumdar were returned to the IPL Governing Council unopposed.
Council Re-Elections
Dhumal stays at the centre of IPL administration. He is a former BCCI treasurer from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and has served as IPL Governing Council chairman since 2022.
Majumdar represents the Cricket Association of Mizoram. He has served on the council as a member representing state associations.
Both administrators were inducted unopposed. Their re-election gives the league continuity in its oversight as the BCCI prepares for a high-profile 2027 season.
IPL Origins And Growth
The IPL began on April 18, 2008. Its first match was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
McCullum set the tone that night. Opening for KKR, the New Zealand batter smashed an unbeaten 158 off 73 balls, with 10 fours and 13 sixes.
That innings gave the league instant attention. Since 2008, 19 editions have been played. The tournament began with eight teams and expanded to 10 in 2022 when Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joined. The league now runs on a 74-match season.
Titles And Valuation
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lead the title table with five trophies each. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the most successful captains in IPL history, having led their teams to five titles each.
KKR have won three titles. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers and Gujarat Titans have won one each. RCB did not win a trophy until 2024, but then clinched back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026. They will enter the 2027 season as defending champions.
The league's business value has risen sharply since launch. In 2008, its initial 10-year television rights were sold for about $1bn. In 2022, the BCCI sold media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle for Rs 48,390 crore, or about $6.2bn, according to forbes.com. That agreement made the IPL the world's second most expensive sports league by per-match media value, behind only the NFL.