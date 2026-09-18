BGT 2027: Ranchi Test Faces Venue Change, Three Cities Reportedly In Contention To Host - Report

Ranchi’s BGT 2027 Test could be shifted over concerns about early sunset and lost playing time
India’s team management has reportedly raised the issue with the BCCI
Guwahati is likely to retain its Test, though its start time could be adjusted
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027 is still months away, but questions over its venues have already emerged. India are scheduled to host Australia in a five-Test series from January 21 to March 3, with the contest set to travel across Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad.
The proposed schedule has now come under discussion after concerns were reportedly raised about the amount of daylight available in Ranchi during the winter months.
The issue is particularly relevant for a Test match, where lost overs can have a significant impact on the result. With Ranchi scheduled to host the fourth Test from February 19 to 23, the team management has reportedly asked the BCCI to examine whether another venue could be considered.
Why Could the Ranchi Test Be Shifted?
The primary concern reportedly revolves around the early sunset in Ranchi during January and February. According to the report, the India team management has communicated its concerns to the BCCI, with the potential loss of playing time being the main issue.
“The team management has raised this issue with the BCCI that due to the early sunset in Ranchi during January-February, evening arrives prematurely. In such a situation, there could be a reduction in playing time during the Test match due to lack of lighting, and it might be difficult to complete the mandatory 90 overs per day,” the report states.
A venue change, however, has not been officially confirmed. Reports have suggested that cities including Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Rajkot could come into consideration if the BCCI decides to move the fourth Test.
The concern comes at a significant point in the World Test Championship cycle, with the five-match series forming part of India’s home schedule for 2026-27.
What About Guwahati and the Rest of the Schedule?
Guwahati is also scheduled to host a Test during the series, with the third match set to be played from February 11 to 15. Unlike Ranchi, the Guwahati fixture is currently expected to remain in place, although its start time could be adjusted to maximise available daylight.
“A minor change in the start time of the Test in Guwahati is also possible. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia is from Assam, and the program to host the Test in Guwahati is likely to remain intact for now,” the report adds.
The BCCI’s officially announced schedule currently has the first Test in Nagpur from January 21, followed by Chennai from January 29, Guwahati from February 11, Ranchi from February 19 and Ahmedabad from February 27. The Guwahati Test is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST, while the other Tests are listed for 9:30 AM starts.
As of now, Ranchi remains on the official schedule. Any change will depend on the BCCI’s final decision and discussions with the relevant stakeholders.