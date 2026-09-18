In Photos: Preparations Underway For Asian Games 2026 In Nagoya, Japan

P Photo Webdesk 18 September 2026 12:32 pm Published at: 18 September 2026 12:32 pm Updated on:

Final preparations are underway for the 2026 Asian Games, opening at 6 pm local time (2.30 pm IST) on September 19 at Nagoya’s Paloma Mizuho Stadium. Around 17,000 athletes and officials will be housed in hotels, container-style units and a cruise ship, with weather contingency plans also in place. India will aim to surpass the 100-medal mark for a second consecutive edition after winning a record 107 medals at Hangzhou in 2023, up from 70 at Jakarta in 2018