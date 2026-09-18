In Photos: Preparations Underway For Asian Games 2026 In Nagoya, Japan

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Final preparations are underway for the 2026 Asian Games, opening at 6 pm local time (2.30 pm IST) on September 19 at Nagoya’s Paloma Mizuho Stadium. Around 17,000 athletes and officials will be housed in hotels, container-style units and a cruise ship, with weather contingency plans also in place. India will aim to surpass the 100-medal mark for a second consecutive edition after winning a record 107 medals at Hangzhou in 2023, up from 70 at Jakarta in 2018

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Asian Games 20th edition
Officials provide assistance at an information centre as the city prepares for the 20th Asian Games, at the railway station in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Aichi-Nagoya 2026 updates
A general view of IG Arena, the venue for men's basketball games of Asian Games, in Nagoya, central Japan Sept. 9, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP
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Asian Games 2026
A person holds a cup with the national flag at media center set up for the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Asian Games 2026 preparation
A view of the Costa Serena cruise ship, housing athletes for the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Aichi-Nagoya 2026 updates
Security checks underway at media center set up for the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Asian Games 20th edition
People walk past the media center set up for the Asian Games, at Nagoya Port, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asiad 2026 latest news
Commuters use their mobile phones as they wait at a platform, amid preparations for the 20th Asian Games, at the railway station in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya
Officials rehearse ahead of a flag raising ceremony at the athletes village ahead of the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian games
General view of the main stadium, venue for the opening and closing ceremonies and athletics for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Aichi-Nagoya 2026 photos
Palestinian athletes wait at the athletes village ahead of the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian games preparation
The ceremony for the Italian cruise ship, the Costa Serena, that will house up to 5,000 officials and athletes for the Asian Games, seen at background, is held upon the arrival at a port in Nagoya, central Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Kazushi Kurihara/Kyodo News via AP
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20th Asian Games Japan
The Italian cruise ship, the Costa Serena, that will house up to 5,000 officials and athletes for the Asian Games, arrives at a port in Nagoya, central Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Kazushi Kurihara/Kyodo News via AP

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