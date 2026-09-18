Shreyas Iyer Ends ‘Friendship Series’ Against Afghanistan With Emotional Gesture, Ibrahim Zadran All Smiles | Watch

The former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary, praised Iyer for the move as the presentation unfolded. “By the opposition and have their skipper join you for a team photograph. Yeah, that is fantastic. Now he has left now, and the support staff has joined, and there you go. That's the champion picture, that, uh, well, that's the money shot right there. Indian squad and the support staff,” Gavaskar said.