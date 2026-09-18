Shreyas Iyer Ends ‘Friendship Series’ Against Afghanistan With Emotional Gesture, Ibrahim Zadran All Smiles | Watch

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Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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After India’s 3-0 sweep, Iyer called Afghanistan’s captain onto the podium and included him in the winning team photograph. The former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, applauded Iyer for inviting Afghanistan’s skipper to join the winning team photograph

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India Captain Shreyas Iyer Called Afghanistans Captain Ibrahim Zadran
India Captain Shreyas Iyer Called Afghanistan's Captain Ibrahim Zadran During The Trophy Distribution | Photo: X/@bcci
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer invited Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran to the podium during India’s trophy presentation in Delhi

  • India had just completed a 3-0 series sweep in the Friendship Cup against Afghanistan

  • Iyer ensured Zadran stood with the Indian team for the winning photograph

Shreyas Iyer turned India’s Friendship Cup triumph into a larger statement on sportsmanship after inviting Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran to join the home side’s trophy celebrations in Delhi on Thursday.

India had just sealed a 3-0 series sweep when Iyer called Zadran to the podium during the presentation and asked him to share the silverware with the Indian team. He then ensured the Afghanistan skipper stood in the winning team photograph as well, turning the presentation into a moment of sporting camaraderie.

Iyer’s gesture stood out because it brought Afghanistan’s captain into the celebration and reflected what sport can be about beyond the result: respect, humility and sportsmanship. India captain Iyer won widespread online praise for the gesture.

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Gavaskar Praises Gesture

The former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary, praised Iyer for the move as the presentation unfolded. “By the opposition and have their skipper join you for a team photograph. Yeah, that is fantastic. Now he has left now, and the support staff has joined, and there you go. That's the champion picture, that, uh, well, that's the money shot right there. Indian squad and the support staff,” Gavaskar said.

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His reaction matched the tone of the evening. India had completed the sweep, but the image that lingered was of both sides sharing the stage for a brief moment.

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Echoes Of 2018

The gesture also brought back memories of Afghanistan's historic Test debut against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in June 2018.

Afghanistan made their historic Test debut against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in June 2018. That match marked a major milestone in Afghanistan’s cricket journey as they became the 12th full member nation of the ICC.

India won that Test by an innings and 262 runs inside two days. Yet the post-match presentation produced a gesture similar to Thursday’s scenes in Delhi.

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Ajinkya Rahane, who was India’s stand-in captain then, invited Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan and his teammates to join India for the victory photograph, allowing the two teams to share the moment. Nearly nine years later, Iyer offered a similar gesture to Zadran after India completed another comprehensive win over Afghanistan.

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