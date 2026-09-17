India Shooting Contingent Faces Accommodation, Food and Water Chaos On Arrival In Japan for 2026 Asian Games

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India’s 30-member shooting contingent landed in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, for the 2026 Asian Games and faced severe accommodation, food and water delays, with athletes waiting until 2 am at a verification centre after arriving at 9 am. The wider housing problems have also affected competitors from several countries

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Asian Games 2026 India Shooting Contingent Accommodation, Food and Water Crisis aichi nagoya
The Italian cruise ship, the Costa Serena, that will house up to 5,000 officials and athletes for the Asian Games. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Summary of this article

  • India’s shooting contingent reached Aichi-Nagoya at 9 am but waited until 2 am at the accommodation verification centre

  • The shooters had no food or water during the long wait, according to an official from the contingent

  • The team was later split between two hotels because one property did not have enough rooms

India’s shooting contingent landed in Japan for the 2026 Asian Games and ran into serious problems with accommodation, food and water. An official from the contingent told Times Now that the team reached Aichi-Nagoya at 9 am but had to wait until 2 am at the accommodation verification centre.

The shooters had no food or water during that wait. The contingent was later split between two hotels because one property did not have enough rooms.

The episode comes as athletes from several countries and disciplines report trouble getting their rooms. Videos online have shown competitors waiting for hours in holding areas and, in some cases, sleeping on the floor.

Games Village Scrapped

This edition marks the first Asian Games without a dedicated Games Village.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and Asian Para Games Organizing Committee scrapped that plan to cut rising costs. In place of a village, athletes are staying in hotels, on a cruise ship and in temporary wooden villas styled like shipping containers.

That wider housing plan now sits at the centre of complaints over allocation delays and poor arrival management.

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Also Read: Indian Athletes Arrive in Nagoya for Asian Games Despite Check-In Delays; Wushu Team Settles After Cruise Ship Hiccups

Online Complaints Spread

The problems are not limited to India.

Athletes from several countries and disciplines have complained about delays in getting accommodation. Videos circulating online show athletes waiting for hours in common areas, with some seen sleeping on the floor.

India's Medal Hopes

Shooting matters for India.

The sport has brought India 80 medals in Asian Games history—16 gold, 30 silver and 34 bronze. At the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, India was the second most successful country in shooting with 22 medals: seven gold, nine silver and six bronze.

India has sent a 30-member shooting contingent to Japan. The squad includes 12 shotgun shooters and 18 rifle and pistol shooters. Manu Bhaker, a two-medal winner at the 2026 Paris Olympics, is the biggest name in the team.

Pistol Rifle Squad

India’s rifle and pistol entries are:

  • 10m Air Rifle Men: Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil

  • 10m Air Rifle Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K Vinod

  • 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil

  • 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod, Tilottama Sen

The pistol events include:

  • 10m Air Pistol Men: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj, Kamaljeet

  • 10m Air Pistol Women: Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

  • 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Anish Bhanwala

  • 25m Sports Pistol Women: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

India has also named mixed-team combinations:

  • 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Parth Mane, Elavenil Valarivan

  • 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Suruchi Singh

Shotgun Squad Names

India’s shotgun entries are:

  • Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj

  • Trap Women: Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat

  • Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

  • Skeet Women: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

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