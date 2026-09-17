Lost Booths, New Strategy: BJP's Ground Game Reboot Ahead Of Crucial UP Polls

The reviews have also examined seats the BJP lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, areas where its cadre network needs strengthening, and coordination between elected representatives and grassroots workers. The BJP had lost 29 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 General Elections, which translates to roughly more than 140 Assembly seats. The party has begun identifying booths and the reasons why votes shifted, and it is attempting to rebuild trust to bring the booth back.