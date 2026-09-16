Ajit Agarkar’s Future Hangs In Balance? BCCI Weighs Options Ahead Of 2027 ODI World Cup - Report

Ajit Agarkar’s future as BCCI chief selector is reportedly under discussion, with VVS Laxman emerging as a possible replacement
Journalist Abhishek Tripathi reported that the BCCI is weighing Agarkar’s extension ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup
Rohit Sharma’s ODI future and recent selection decisions could influence the BCCI’s final call
The future of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar is reportedly under discussion, with VVS Laxman emerging as a possible candidate for the position, according to journalist Abhishek Tripathi. The development comes amid questions surrounding India’s recent selection calls and the team’s planning ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
According to Tripathi’s report on X, there had initially been discussions about extending Agarkar’s tenure until June 2027, keeping the ODI World Cup in mind. However, the possibility of appointing Laxman, who heads cricket operations at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, is now also being considered. Tripathi stressed that no final decision has been taken and that the matter remains under discussion.
The report also links the situation to the uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s ODI future. During India’s England tour, reports had emerged suggesting that the third ODI at Lord’s could be Rohit’s final appearance.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia subsequently stated that Rohit would continue as long as he remained part of the team’s plans. Rohit then produced a spectacular 138 in the series decider, although India lost the match by 27 runs and the series 2-1.
Rohit Sharma’s Future Adds to Selection Debate
Tripathi reported that some members involved in Indian cricket’s decision-making believe Rohit should not be part of the 2027 World Cup plans, while discussions over the veteran batter’s future have continued. The report claims that some selectors had already expressed this view to BCCI officials during the England tour.
Laxman’s potential appointment is reportedly being viewed partly through his existing relationship with the senior players. Tripathi claimed that officials believe his views could carry significant weight with experienced players such as Rohit and Virat Kohli.
However, Agarkar’s position has not been formally ruled out. His continuation could depend on the BCCI’s assessment of recent selection decisions and India’s broader roadmap toward 2027.
Meanwhile, the BCCI has already conducted a review of India’s difficult white-ball tour of Ireland and England. India lost the T20I series in Ireland 2-0, the T20I series in England 4-0 and the ODI series 2-1. The September 3 review meeting involved senior BCCI officials, head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and VVS Laxman.
The discussions around Agarkar and Laxman therefore come as the BCCI assesses its long-term plans, with the 2027 ODI World Cup increasingly shaping decisions around India’s selection structure and senior players.