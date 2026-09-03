Outlook Explains | What Was Discussed At BCCI Meeting Review? Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman And 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma’s ODI future: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia strongly backed the veteran batter amid 2027 World Cup speculation
Injury management: The BCCI reviewed recurring fitness issues and sought better coordination between the CoE, selectors and team management
VVS Laxman’s role: The CoE chief will coach India at the 2026 Asian Games, while the BCCI ruled out a Director of Cricket post
The BCCI’s much-awaited review meeting in Mumbai was expected to be just about India’s recent results. But, with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching and the team dealing with a string of injuries, the board had several issues to address.
Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman were involved in the discussions, while chief selector Ajit Agarkar was unavailable. The meeting eventually produced clarity on several issues, including Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, injury management and Laxman’s role.
Why Was The BCCI Review Meeting Held?
The review was originally expected to take place after India’s England white-ball tour but was postponed because of the subsequent Sri Lanka Test series. India had endured a difficult overseas run, including a 2-0 T20I series defeat to Ireland, a 4-0 T20I loss to England and a 2-1 ODI series defeat to England. India had also lost three of their last five ODI series against Australia, New Zealand and England.
The BCCI therefore wanted to assess what had gone wrong while also establishing a clearer roadmap towards the next ODI World Cup.
Rohit Sharma’s ODI Future: What Did The BCCI Say?
This was arguably the biggest talking point surrounding the meeting. Rohit Sharma’s future had been under scrutiny after reports suggested India were looking beyond the veteran opener as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup.
However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia effectively poured cold water on retirement speculation after the meeting. He pointed to Rohit’s performances, particularly his 138 against England at Lord’s, and questioned why there was continued discussion about his future.
“He is playing superbly in all matches. What more do you want? In the last match, he scored 130-140 runs. So why is there speculation? I do not want to give fodder to the speculators.”
That does not necessarily guarantee Rohit a place in the 2027 World Cup squad, but Saikia’s comments make it clear that the BCCI is not treating his ODI career as an immediate closed chapter.
Injury Crisis And The Centre Of Excellence
Player fitness was another major concern. India have repeatedly had important players unavailable or selected with an asterisk indicating that their participation is subject to fitness.
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and others have faced fitness-related setbacks, raising questions about rehabilitation timelines and communication between the CoE, selectors and team management.
Saikia acknowledged that the packed calendar, including the two-month IPL, contributes to the physical burden on players. The BCCI now wants the next Future Tours Programme to provide players with adequate rest, acclimatisation and practice matches before major SENA tours.
The board is also looking to fill the vacant Head of Sports Science position at the CoE. Saikia said around 16 people are currently involved in fitness and rehabilitation operations, but the BCCI wants a suitably qualified person to supervise the department.
What Was Discussed About Ajit Agarkar?
Ajit Agarkar’s absence created another talking point around the meeting. The chief selector was out of station and, according to Saikia, could not join virtually because of connectivity issues.
Importantly, Agarkar’s contract extension was not discussed during the meeting. His tenure as chairman of selectors therefore remains a separate issue for the BCCI to address.
Is VVS Laxman Becoming Director Of Cricket?
Another rumour surrounding the meeting involved VVS Laxman potentially becoming the BCCI’s Director of Cricket. Saikia categorically dismissed that possibility, saying there was no such discussion and that the board had no intention of creating such a position.
Laxman, who heads the CoE, did have another role confirmed around the same time: he will coach India’s men’s team at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, alongside Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh.
What Is The Bigger Picture For India?
The meeting ultimately appears to have been less about making dramatic changes and more about fixing structural problems. India need greater clarity over player availability, better injury management and a defined ODI roadmap before the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
For Rohit, the immediate message is encouraging. For the wider Indian setup, however, the bigger challenge remains building a balanced squad around experienced players while simultaneously preparing the next generation. The upcoming New Zealand assignment and subsequent ODI fixtures will provide important clues about how those plans take shape.