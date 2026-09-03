Day In Pics: September 03, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 03, 2026

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43rd Abhiruchi Sports Day in Guwahati
Students march during a mass jogging event on the 43rd Abhiruchi Sports Day, marking the birth anniversary of the state’s first Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
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Belgium PM in Delhi
MoS Defence Sanjay Seth with Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever on the latter’s arrival, in New Delhi. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
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43rd Abhiruchi Sports Day
Assam Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary and actor Jatin Bora being waved by students during a mass jogging event on the 43rd Abhiruchi Sports Day, marking the birth anniversary of the state’s first Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
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Abhishek Banerjees Camac Street office
A screengrab from a video shared by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee shows shattered glass on the floor after an intrusion at his Camac Street office. | Photo: @abhishekaitc/X via PTI
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Janmashtami preps
Workers paint road dividers ahead of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit for the 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI

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