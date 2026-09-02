Kota Teen Dies At AIIMS Delhi During Transplant Work-Up After 13-Year Wait For Heart Surgery

Tanvi had been going to AIIMS since age two. Her father, Mukesh Pariyani, said she was admitted about two weeks ago after talks with doctors and was under assessment for a possible transplant. On Aug. 18, TOI reported that the family had spent more than 13 years going back and forth to the hospital and alleged that dates for surgery were set and then changed, without the corrective operation ever taking place. Pariyani said doctors asked for several papers and investigations, including a heart evaluation, after she was admitted.