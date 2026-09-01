Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Students Involved In CJP Protests

Supreme Court quashed nationwide FIRs linked to the July student protests.
States and Union Territories cannot register fresh cases over the demonstrations.
Delhi Police may proceed against 2,873 people with alleged criminal antecedents.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of FIRs registered across the country over student protests held between July 20 and 25. It also barred states and Union Territories from filing fresh cases in connection with the demonstrations.
Although applications seeking the quashing of FIRs were filed only by the Centre and the governments of Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Assam, the Court extended the relief nationwide. It said the order was intended to protect the future of students who had participated in the protests in good faith, Live Law reported.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana invoked Article 142 of the Constitution to issue the directions. It clarified that the ruling was based on the case’s specific circumstances and should not be treated as a precedent.
The Court, however, allowed the Delhi Police to proceed with one FIR against 2,873 people who were allegedly present at the Jantar Mantar protests and had serious criminal antecedents.
During an earlier hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said: “FIRs against student protestors must be quashed. How to do... your lordships can decide. Anti-social elements who infiltrated have to be probed.”
The bench also recorded the Centre’s assurance that a compensation policy for the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 would be formulated within three months.
Mehta said the applications were filed in keeping with commitments made to Cockroach Janata Party leaders on July 25. The Centre had promised to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent fresh FIRs over the same incidents and consider compensation for the affected families.
Following the assurances and the Court’s order, CJP co-convener Saurav Das announced the withdrawal of the organisation’s proposed protest march in Delhi on September 5.
“In view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today... the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today’s order,” Das told the bench.