Day In Pics: August 31, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 31, 2026

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In Solidarity with Nepal event in Kathmandu
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev with actor Manisha Koirala during the 'In Solidarity with Nepal' event, in Kathmandu on Sunday. | Photo: Handout via PTI
1/6
Ankit Balyan murder case: Two suspects killed in encounter in UPs Shamli
Police officials at the site after two suspected sharpshooters carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each in the murder case of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan were killed in a police encounter, in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. | Photo: PTI
2/6
PM Modi in Kyrgyz Republic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, being greeted by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyz Republic Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyz Republic upon his arrival in Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Leadership Summit. | Photo: PMO via PTI
3/6
INS Nipun
INS Nipun, Indian Navy's second indigenously built Nistar-class Diving Support Vessel (DSV), before its commissioning ceremony, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
4/6
3 killed, 23 injured as vehicle carrying family collides with truck in Kasganj
People gather after three pilgrims were killed and 23 others, including women and children, sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle carrying them collided head-on with a loader truck in Kasganj district, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
5/6
Weather: Rain in Prayagraj
People move to a safer place on a boat after the water level of the Ganga river rises amid monsoon rains, in Prayagraj. | Photo: PTI
6/6
Miss Teen International 2026
Winner Jhoanna Uranga of Cuba, greets after being crowned during the Miss Teen International 2026 grand finale event, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI

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