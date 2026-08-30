Himachal Identifies 67 At-Risk Glacial Lakes, Plans Early Alerts At 4 Sites

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The lakes, all larger than 10 hectares, are being monitored through satellite imagery and other scientific data to detect changes that could raise the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs)

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Glacial Lakes, Himachal Pradesh
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Summary of this article

  • Himachal Pradesh has identified 67 vulnerable glacial lakes above 10 hectares.

  • Four high-risk locations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are being prioritised.

  • Satellite monitoring and early warning systems are central to the state’s strategy.

Himachal Pradesh has identified 67 vulnerable glacial lakes and is working to install early warning systems at four high-risk locations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, Pushpinder Rana told news agency ANI.

The lakes, all larger than 10 hectares, are being monitored through satellite imagery and other scientific data to detect changes that could raise the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

"Number bada hai, chinta ka vishay toh hai hi (The figure is huge, it's a matter of concern). At the State Centre for Climate Change, we have identified 67 such lakes which are above 10 hectares in area. We are analysing them through satellite and other data to see whether any such situation is developing in them," Rana told news agency ANI on Saturday.

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Four High-Risk Locations Prioritised

The state has submitted a proposal to the National Disaster Management Authority for early warning systems at vulnerable glacial lakes.

Work has been taken up at four locations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti under the National Landslide Mitigation Programme, including Parchu Lake and vulnerable areas around Sangla-Kinnaur.

However, monitoring remote high-altitude lakes remains a major technical challenge because many locations have no conventional network connectivity.

"The early warning system is a technical challenge. The problem is that these locations are in very remote areas where there is no network connectivity. Where will the sensors be installed, how will they be installed and how will the data be transferred? These are the challenges," Rana said.

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Representative Image - Glacial Lake - Credit: NCPOR

Himachal Pradesh is working with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) on possible technological solutions.

Rana said work on an early warning system at Dipang Ghat would begin after final approval from the NDMA. High Flood Level markings are also being carried out in downstream areas that could be affected by a sudden release of water.

"The High Flood Level marking in the downstream areas that could be affected is also being taken up at Dipang Ghat. The process is underway," he said.

Rana also stressed that GLOF risks require cooperation beyond national borders.

"There are around 1,000 such lakes within the Indian side of the border, and to understand what is happening and how it is happening, we definitely need international knowledge and exchange," he said.

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Nepal Flood Toll Reaches 734

The warning comes as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of devastating floods.

Nepal’s disaster agency said on Sunday morning that 734 bodies had been recovered and 2,498 people remained missing. Of those unaccounted for, 589 are foreign nationals, most of them Indians.

Overnight rain and rising river levels have slowed rescue operations across several affected districts.

In Tibet, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported that 16 people had been killed and 546 remained missing.

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