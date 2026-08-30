NEET-PG 2026 Re-Exam For 2,445 Candidates On September 5 After Technical Glitches Sparks Chaos At Jaipur Centres

NBEMS has announced a NEET-PG 2026 re-exam for 2,445 candidates.
The re-examination will be held in Jaipur on September 5 at 3 pm.
Power and technical failures disrupted the test at two Sitapura centres.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has ordered a re-examination of NEET-PG 2026 for 2,445 candidates after a major technical failure disrupted the test at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday.
The affected candidates will be allowed to take the examination again on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur, according to an official NBEMS notice. Details of the venue and other instructions will be shared separately with those concerned.
The decision follows serious disruptions at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur, bearing test centre numbers 41682 and 41683, where candidates were unable to complete the computer-based examination.
NBEMS said the disruption was caused by an internal power supply failure at the centres and attributed the problem to M/s TCS Ltd, the examination conducting agency.
"NBEMS deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and has taken prompt steps to ensure that they are provided a fair and equitable opportunity to appear in NEET PG 2026," the medical body said.
Candidates at the Sitapura centres, however, described a chaotic examination experience marked by repeated power cuts and system shutdowns.
Several aspirants alleged that computers went off repeatedly during the three-hour test, in some cases every 10 to 15 minutes. Others claimed their systems shut down six or seven times, disrupting logins, access to questions and their ability to continue answering.
Some candidates said that after the systems restarted, only a limited number of questions would appear before the computers went down again.
The repeated failures sparked anger outside the examination centre, where candidates gathered and protested, demanding action and a fair chance to complete the test.
Some aspirants also raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process, alleging that questions remained visible on certain computer screens before systems shut down. Candidates further alleged that staff at the centres were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the repeated failures.
Despite the disruption in Jaipur, NBEMS said NEET-PG 2026 was completed successfully for the overwhelming majority of candidates across the country.
The examination was held on August 30 for 2,73,096 registered candidates across 1,111 centres in 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories.
Of the total registered candidates, 2,65,980 appeared for the examination. According to the official notice, around 2,63,535 candidates were able to complete the test successfully.
The 2,445 candidates affected by the Sitapura centre disruption will now get another opportunity to appear for NEET-PG 2026 on September 5.