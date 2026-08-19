Centre Tells Supreme Court NEET Exam System Is ‘Foolproof’, Court Seeks Institutional Reforms

The Centre told the Supreme Court that multiple safeguards, including GPS-tracked vehicles and a multi-moderator question bank system, make NEET difficult to breach.
The Supreme Court called for institutional reforms at the NTA, including stronger cybersecurity, secure infrastructure and greater oversight of examination security.
The hearing comes amid nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for reforms to India's competitive examination system.
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the system for conducting the NEET examination is “foolproof” and “difficult to breach”, while outlining security measures adopted to prevent question paper leaks. The submissions were made during the hearing of multiple petitions concerning the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The government told the court that vehicles transporting NEET question papers are equipped with GPS systems that record even minor movements. It also said multiple moderators are involved in preparing the question bank and do not know which questions will eventually be selected for the examination paper.
Supreme Court Calls For Institutionalising NEET System
While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court stressed the need to “institutionalise” the examination system and called for stronger safeguards across the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The court said the system should have secure confidential infrastructure, stronger cybersecurity, dedicated testing centres, a permanent committee overseeing paper sealing, greater institutional expertise, a sovereign database and a director-rank officer responsible for examination security.
“A vibrant system and institutionalisation is what needs to be done,” the court observed.
The bench said its focus was on institutionalising the NTA, including strengthening its infrastructure, manpower and technological capabilities.
The Supreme Court directed the Union Secretary to file an affidavit within three weeks detailing the steps being taken to implement recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Committee.
The matter will be heard again after three weeks.
How Does The Government Secure NEET Question Papers?
The Centre told the Supreme Court that several layers of safeguards are in place to prevent question papers from being leaked.
According to the government, vehicles carrying the question papers are fitted with GPS tracking systems, allowing authorities to monitor their movement and record even small deviations.
The Centre also said the question bank is prepared with the involvement of several moderators. These moderators, it said, are not aware of which questions will ultimately be selected for the examination paper.
The government relied on these measures to argue that the existing system is difficult to breach.
NEET Paper Leak Triggered Student Protests
The alleged NEET paper leak triggered student protests across the country, including demonstrations in Delhi.
The protests included a hunger strike and a subsequent march towards Parliament organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). On July 20, thousands of students participated in the Parliament march, among other things demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms to the examination system.
The situation escalated after protesters attempted to cross police barricades in central Delhi. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the crowd.
Videos subsequently circulated on social media showing police personnel allegedly using force against some protesters, leading to allegations of excessive police action.
The protests eventually ended after Pradhan resigned as Education Minister and the government assured protesters that it would provide compensation to families of students who had died by suicide, withdraw cases registered against protesters and consider their demands for examination reforms.
(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)