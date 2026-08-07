NEET Paper Leak: CBI Chargesheets Three NTA Experts, 10 Others

The CBI informed the court about the severe legal penalties awaiting the accused. Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, carries life imprisonment or up to 10 years in prison alongside a fine. The CBI also invoked Section 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which carries seven to 10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore.