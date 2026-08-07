NEET Paper Leak: CBI Chargesheets Three NTA Experts, 10 Others

The CBI filed a chargesheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court naming 13 individuals in the multi-state NEET-UG 2026 paper leak conspiracy.
Three NTA subject experts, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, Prahalad Kulkarni, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, face potential life imprisonment and a Rs 10 crore fine.
The accused experts allegedly removed confidential testing materials, destroyed evidence, and provided unauthorised tutoring to candidates.
The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet before the Special CBI Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue naming 13 individuals in a multi-state paper leak conspiracy. The filing names three National Testing Agency subject experts: Botany specialist Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, Chemistry expert Prahalad Kulkarni and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
The CBI informed the court about the severe legal penalties awaiting the accused. Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, carries life imprisonment or up to 10 years in prison alongside a fine. The CBI also invoked Section 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which carries seven to 10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore.
Charges Against NTA Experts
The CBI detailed the precise criminal actions of the three academic specialists. Mandhare faces charges under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for removing confidential testing material from official premises, committing criminal breach of trust.
She also faces prosecution under Section 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for illicitly receiving compromised physics questions from Havaldar. The CBI also booked Mandhare under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for misappropriating documents for monetary gain.
Kulkarni, who managed the Marathi-to-English back translation for the Chemistry paper, faces parallel legal action. The CBI charged him under Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for destroying original question notes after realising the offence. He also faces charges under Section 316(5) for removing confidential material.
Havaldar faces identical charges regarding evidence destruction and document theft. The CBI charged her under Section 238 for destroying question notes shared with candidates. She also faces charges under Section 316(5) for removing confidential documents from official custody and under the Prevention of Corruption Act for monetary exploitation.
The CBI invoked Sections 10 and 11 of the Public Examinations Act, 2024, against all three experts. The CBI stated they leaked questions, colluded with other accused and delivered unauthorised tutoring to candidates before the test. The chargesheet accuses them of participating in organised criminal activity to compromise the national examination.
The Middlemen Chain
The chargesheet exposes a complex distribution network used to circulate the test materials across state borders. The document names 10 other accused who operated as intermediaries and brokers. These include Tejas Shah, Shivraj Motegaonkar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal.
The CBI mapped the exact flow of the compromised documents. Mangilal Biwal allegedly received the leaked questions from Yadav via Telegram. To secure this transaction, Mangilal Biwal handed over his original Class X and XII educational certificates and a signed blank cheque to an associate as security.
Yadav procured the examination papers from Nashik-based operator Khairnar, identified in phone records under the alias "AP Broker". Khairnar paid Rs 25 lakh to Lokhande in exchange for the testing materials.
The illegal supply chain traced back to Waghmare. Lokhande received the physical papers from her through intermediaries. The CBI stated that Waghmare obtained the Biology and Chemistry questions through students she introduced to Mandhare and Kulkarni.
Evidence And Solicitations
Forensic analysis of seized electronic devices uncovered PDF and image files containing the leaked questions. The accused exchanged these files via Telegram and WhatsApp several days before the examination.
Searching Waghmare's residence, the CBI recovered a mobile phone containing a WhatsApp group named "NEET 2026" used to coordinate the conspiracy.
The CBI also documented specific financial propositions made to candidates. The network offered a candidate and her father access to the NEET-UG 2026 paper for Rs 4 lakh. This package included coaching support and offline revision classes conducted by an NTA expert between late 2025 and early 2026.