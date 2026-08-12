NEET-UG Paper Leak: NTA Chemistry Expert Dictated 132 Questions During Latur Hospital Classes

CBI records student’s account of 132 dictated questions.
NTA expert Kulkarni allegedly conducted classes at Latur hospital.
Student later sold notebooks containing questions to scrap dealer.
The 18 yearold son of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, owner of Latur’s Renukai Career Coaching Institute and a key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, told the CBI that he attended special Chemistry classes at Siddhivinayak Hospital, where National Testing Agency Chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni dictated 132 questions and answers,as per sources quoted by The Indian Express.
The student, who appeared for the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, later cancelled, said the classes were held in a “deluxe room” on the third floor of the hospital. His statement is part of the CBI chargesheet, which lists 360 witnesses and names 13 accused. The chargesheet was filed on July 28 before a Delhi fast-track court.
According to Indian Express, Motegaonkar asked his son around April 15 to visit Siddhivinayak Hospital to meet a Chemistry teacher. The hospital is run by Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, who, along with Kulkarni, has since been arrested.
The student questioned his father about being sent to another Chemistry teacher when his family already ran a coaching centre. His father told him, according to sources, that Kulkarni was a NEET expert who would provide important examination-related questions.
The youth told the CBI that he went to the hospital on April 18, 19 and 22. “On each of these days, he was taken to the third floor of the hospital, where an elderly man, later identified by him as P V Kulkarni, conducted Chemistry revision classes for 1.5 to 2 hours,” sources said, as Indian Express reported.
Kulkarni carried a bunch of papers and dictated questions and answers, which the student wrote in his notebook in his own handwriting. Across the three classes, he noted down 132 Chemistry questions with their answers, sources said.
The student also identified Shirure as his family doctor and said the hospital was where the classes were held. On April 18, Shirure was present and directed receptionist Bhujang Rajkumar Birajdar to take him to the third floor. He later identified the receptionist during a video call, and also identified Kulkarni and Shirure.
He said he visited the hospital on April 20, but Kulkarni did not arrive. He did not go on April 21 because he was unwell. On April 22, he returned and attended another session.
After the classes, his father would check his notebook. The student said Motegaonkar was not convinced about the questions, so he did not memorise them. He scored 117 out of 180 in Chemistry and said he could have scored full marks had he trusted the questions, sources said.
Asked whether his father had copied or noted the questions, the youth said he had not done so in his presence, but went through the questions in his notebook.
The CBI also asked about the notebook. According to sources, the student said he sold his notebooks to a scrap dealer after NEET-UG.
The CBI also recorded the statement of hospital receptionist Birajdar regarding visitor records. He said the hospital did not maintain visitor entries and only recorded patients.