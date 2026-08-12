Hardik Pandya Explores Gujarat Titans Return: What’s Standing In The Way?

Hardik Pandya reportedly explored a return to Gujarat Titans, but the move collapsed after he sought the captaincy
Gujarat Titans were open to bringing him back and had discussed the possibility with current captain Shubman Gill
The development comes amid uncertainty over Pandya’s future as Mumbai Indians captain following the team’s disappointing IPL 2026 season
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya reportedly explored a return to Gujarat Titans, but the move did not materialise after he sought the franchise’s captaincy as a condition for the transfer.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Pandya held discussions with Gujarat Titans over a possible return to the franchise, but the deal did not materialise after he reportedly sought the captaincy as a condition for the move.
The report stated that Gujarat Titans were open to bringing Pandya back and had even discussed the possibility with current captain Shubman Gill, who was reportedly agreeable to the move. However, the demand to replace Gill as captain ultimately proved to be the deal-breaker.
“The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” a source told The Indian Express.
Gill currently leads Gujarat Titans in the IPL and is also India’s captain in Tests and One-Day Internationals. Pandya’s camp denied that he had directly approached any franchise regarding a transfer or trade.
“Hardik Pandya had no direct conversation with any franchise whatsoever regarding transfer trade, or otherwise. If any approach has been made to him, that has been directed to the MI franchise,” Pandya’s spokesperson told The Indian Express.
The report has emerged amid growing uncertainty surrounding Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians following a disappointing IPL 2026 season. Earlier reports had suggested that the franchise management was not keen on continuing with him as captain and was reassessing his overall role within the squad after MI endured one of the worst campaigns in their history.
Mumbai Indians lost 10 of their 14 matches, finished ninth on the points table, and extended their IPL title drought to six years. The team’s struggles were reflected not only in the results but also in the lack of standout individual performances.
Tensions within the squad were reportedly highlighted during a team meeting held after Mumbai Indians’ final league game against Rajasthan Royals. The coaching staff is said to have delivered a pointed message to senior players about remaining receptive to tactical instructions and data-backed recommendations.
“The coaching staff was very clear in their message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something which was backed by data but players didn’t follow it,” a source told The Indian Express.
Despite boasting several high-profile players, Mumbai Indians appeared out of sync with the demands of the modern T20 format throughout the season. None of their players emerged as serious contenders for the Orange Cap or Purple Cap.
Opener Ryan Rickelton was the franchise’s highest run-scorer but finished only 17th among the season’s leading run-getters, while leg-spinner Allah Ghazanfar ended the tournament 14th on the wicket-takers’ list.
Pandya’s relationship with the Mumbai Indians fanbase has remained under scrutiny ever since his dramatic return to the franchise. After being released by MI in 2022, he joined Gujarat Titans and immediately enjoyed success, leading the new franchise to the IPL title in 2022 and the final in 2023.
His return to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season, where he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain shortly after Rohit had led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, triggered a strong backlash from sections of the fanbase.
Pandya was repeatedly booed during his first season back as Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table.
A relatively improved campaign in 2025 had offered some hope of repairing that relationship, but the poor results in 2026 have once again intensified questions over Pandya’s leadership and his long-term future with the five-time IPL champions.
For Gujarat Titans, the reported rejection also underlines the franchise’s continued backing of Gill as its leader. Since taking over the captaincy, Gill has remained central to the Titans’ long-term plans, and the franchise was reportedly unwilling to disrupt that structure despite Pandya’s successful history with the team.