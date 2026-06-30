Hardik Pandya Makes Bengaluru His Permanent Training Base For Rest Of Career - Report

P
PTI
Published at:

According to an unnamed BCCI official, Indian star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya has shifted his residence from Mumbai to Bengaluru to make BCCI's Centre of Excellence his permanent training base for the remainder of his international career

Hardik Pandya shifts residence to Bengaluru
In a big move Hardik Pandya shifts from Mumbai to Bengaluru to make BCCI COE's his permanent training base. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
Summary of this article

  • As per reports Hardik Pandya has shifted his residence from Mumbai to Bengaluru to make BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) his permanent base

  • The star all-rounder has brought a property on the outskirts of Bengaluru, near BCCI's COE

  • Pandya has taken this move to make his rehabilitation process as he's been injury prone throughout his career

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shifted base to Bengaluru with the aim of making the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) his permanent training base for the remainder of his career, becoming the first prominent current India cricketer to do so.

The move is unique as India's centrally-contracted players normally visit the Centre of Excellence (COE) only for injury rehabilitation, fitness assessments or national camps.

Though Pandya is originally from Baroda in Gujarat, he has spent most of the last decade living in Mumbai and training primarily at his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians' facility in Ghansoli.

The 32-year-old, who is currently recovering from a quadriceps injury and was ruled out of the ongoing white-ball tour of UK, has spent considerable time at the COE over the last six months.

"Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Related Content
Hardik Pandya in action for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. - AP Photo
According to reports Mumbai Indians are in talks with Rajasthan Royals to swap Hardik Pandya with Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of IPL 2027. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
With Hardik Pandya ruled out, India lose a crucial balance in their XI. - X/hardikpandya7
BCCI asks Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to report to NCA for fitness tests ahead of Afghanistan ODI series. - X | Mumbai Indians

"Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally-contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training.

"Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty," the source said.

It is understood that Hardik will also have his own physiotherapist and a personal strength and conditioning (S&C) coach to help him with his training routines outside the COE.

"It is like shifting his base to Bengaluru as long as he plays white-ball cricket for India, and he intends to play for at least another five to six years.

"Even when he does skill work, such as batting against net bowlers hired by the COE, Hardik pays them from his own pocket," the source added.

As for his comeback, it is understood that his rehabilitation is still ongoing.

He had taken a few days' break for personal work and is expected to return to the COE in a day or two.

It is, however, not clear whether he will be picked for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, scheduled immediately after the UK tour, if he is declared fit upon completing the Return-to-Play protocols.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories