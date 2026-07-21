Arrest Of Rahul, Priyanka Blot On Democracy: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the "arrest" of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi was a blot on India's democracy and exhorted the people to stand up to the powerful.
"The shameful arrest of Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi is yet another blot on India's democracy. A government that fears questions inevitably resorts to silencing its critics," Mufti said on X.
She said the NDA government at the Centre appears to be afraid of the leader of the Opposition and termed Tuesday's police action a strangling of democracy.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said: "It's time to stand up to those in power."