Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

During an interview with YouTube channel Sivasankari Talks, the singer referred to him as the “Epstein of Madras” and outlined what she believes is a repeated method that extended beyond her own experience. While she did not identify the individual, she indicated that accounts from other women suggest a wider pattern. Krishnan has now signalled her intent to pursue legal action, framing the move as necessary to prevent further harm within an industry that often operates without scrutiny.