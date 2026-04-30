Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

Singer Swagatha S Krishnan details allegations of sexual assault, covert surveillance and sustained intimidation within a Chennai studio. Swagatha also mentioned that the abuser threatened multiple women and aims to take legal action against him.

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Swagatha S Krishnan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Swagatha S Krishnan, in an interview with Sivasankari Talks, alleges sexual assault, covert recording and intimidation by an unnamed Tamil music director inside a Chennai studio.

  • She describes a recurring method involving trust-building, financial pressure and control, with other women reportedly sharing similar accounts.

  • After years of silence due to fear and lack of support, she now plans legal action—citing the impact on her career and mental health.

Playback singer Swagatha S Krishnan, recognised for ‘Yeno Pennae’ from Ispade Rajavum Irudhaya Raniyum (2019) and ‘Kadhal Kanmani’ from Bachelor (2021), has accused an unnamed Tamil music composer of sexual assault. She also mentions sustained intimidation tactics to silence victims within his Chennai studio.

During an interview with YouTube channel Sivasankari Talks, the singer referred to him as the “Epstein of Madras” and outlined what she believes is a repeated method that extended beyond her own experience. While she did not identify the individual, she indicated that accounts from other women suggest a wider pattern. Krishnan has now signalled her intent to pursue legal action, framing the move as necessary to prevent further harm within an industry that often operates without scrutiny.

Krishnan’s Allegations Describe The Dangerous Environment Inside The Studio

According to her account, the incident occurred in a locked, insulated room equipped with cameras, some not disclosed. She states the encounter was recorded and later used to coerce silence. The space, once associated with creative work, is recast in her narrative as an enclosure designed to isolate. “Even if I screamed, no one could hear me,” she said, underscoring the conditions she describes.

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Krishnan contends that the episode fits a broader pattern. She alleges the individual cultivated credibility as a guide, encouraged emotional reliance, then tightened influence through financial leverage. Independent women entering the studio, she claims, were approached for loans that remained unpaid, creating a loop of obligation. Messages from other women, she says, point to similar experiences. She further alleges that covert recording extended beyond her case and was treated as routine voyeuristic behaviour.

Aftermath Of Abuse And Withdrawal From The Tamil Music Industry 

The period that followed, Krishnan recounts, was marked by stigma and narrative reversal. She alleges that accusations of theft circulated within professional circles and that members of the accused person’s family contributed to discrediting her. The result, in her telling, was social isolation and a collapse of trust within the industry.

Krishnan describes a prolonged psychological impact. She withdrew for days at a stretch and relied on therapy alongside support from her sister. She also underwent dermatological procedures, explaining that the memory of contact persisted in a way she found difficult to bear. The cumulative strain informed her decision to leave Chennai for Rishikesh and distance herself from the Tamil music industry.

Legal Counsel And Standing Up Against Fear And Corruption

Krishnan states that she consulted legal counsel and senior authorities soon after the incident but did not file a complaint at the time, citing fear, limited backing and concern over professional fallout. Her position has since shifted. She now intends to pursue legal action, framing it as a step to reduce risk for others rather than an exercise in retribution.

Her account raises questions about working conditions in private studios, the absence of safeguards and the ease with which influence can be exercised without oversight. The claims, if tested in court, will hinge on evidence and due process. For now, they stand as a detailed allegation that points to structural gaps the industry has yet to address.

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BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

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