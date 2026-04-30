China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Wang Zhi Yi Takes First Game Of Match 1

China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Mighty CHN Face MAS. | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Thomas & Uber Cup Quarter-Final between China Women and Malaysia Women on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Horsens, Denmark. China enter as clear favourites with stars like Wang Zhi Yi (No. 2), Chen Yu Fei (No. 4), Han Yue (No. 5), and the world No. 1 doubles pair Liu Sheng Shu–Tan Ning. Malaysia are without Pearly Tan due to injury and will rely on M. Thinaah, K. Letshanaa (No. 33), and the young pair Low Zi Yu–Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, who have already stunned a world No. 7 pair in the group stage. China topped Group A, while Malaysia finished runners-up in Group B. Now the action moves into the knockout stage, stay tuned.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Apr 2026, 02:05:43 pm IST China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Match 1: Wang Zhi Yi 21-17, 3-0 Letshanaa Karupathevan - Game 2 Game 2 is up and running, and Wang Zhi Yi has come out firing again! Sharp off the blocks, she’s dictating the pace early with crisp placements and quick interceptions, racing to a 3-0 lead before Letshanaa Karupathevan can settle.

30 Apr 2026, 02:04:03 pm IST China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Match 1: Wang Zhi Yi 21-17 Letshanaa Karupathevan - Game 1 Wang Zhi Yi wraps up Game 1, but Letshanaa Karupathevan made her work for every point. The world No. 2 kept control through those long baseline exchanges and tightened things up at the net when it mattered, sealing it 21-17. Malaysia showed resistance, but China draw first blood in Match 1.

30 Apr 2026, 01:43:20 pm IST China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Wang Zhi Yi Vs Letshanaa Karupathevan - Match 1 We’re underway in Horsens and it’s Wang Zhi Yi stepping onto court against Letshanaa Karupathevan to kick things off! The world No. 2 wastes no time settling in, sharp movement, tight net control, and she’s already dictating the rallies. Letshanaa trying to stay in it, but Wang is all over the court early, racing to a 4-1 lead in Game 1 of Match 1.

30 Apr 2026, 01:14:41 pm IST China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Streaming Info In India, the Thomas and Uber Cup will be live streamed in JioHotstar mobile app and website. BWF TV is the official broadcaster of the tournament. The badminton matches of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 will also be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel, here .