China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Wang Zhi Yi Takes First Game Of Match 1

China vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 quarter-final between China Women and Malaysia Women on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Horsens, Denmark

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Updates
China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Mighty CHN Face MAS. | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Thomas & Uber Cup Quarter-Final between China Women and Malaysia Women on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Horsens, Denmark. China enter as clear favourites with stars like Wang Zhi Yi (No. 2), Chen Yu Fei (No. 4), Han Yue (No. 5), and the world No. 1 doubles pair Liu Sheng Shu–Tan Ning. Malaysia are without Pearly Tan due to injury and will rely on M. Thinaah, K. Letshanaa (No. 33), and the young pair Low Zi Yu–Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, who have already stunned a world No. 7 pair in the group stage. China topped Group A, while Malaysia finished runners-up in Group B. Now the action moves into the knockout stage, stay tuned.
LIVE UPDATES

China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Match 1: Wang Zhi Yi 21-17, 3-0 Letshanaa Karupathevan - Game 2

Game 2 is up and running, and Wang Zhi Yi has come out firing again! Sharp off the blocks, she’s dictating the pace early with crisp placements and quick interceptions, racing to a 3-0 lead before Letshanaa Karupathevan can settle.

China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Match 1: Wang Zhi Yi 21-17 Letshanaa Karupathevan - Game 1

Wang Zhi Yi wraps up Game 1, but Letshanaa Karupathevan made her work for every point. The world No. 2 kept control through those long baseline exchanges and tightened things up at the net when it mattered, sealing it 21-17. Malaysia showed resistance, but China draw first blood in Match 1.

China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Wang Zhi Yi Vs Letshanaa Karupathevan - Match 1

We’re underway in Horsens and it’s Wang Zhi Yi stepping onto court against Letshanaa Karupathevan to kick things off! The world No. 2 wastes no time settling in, sharp movement, tight net control, and she’s already dictating the rallies. Letshanaa trying to stay in it, but Wang is all over the court early, racing to a 4-1 lead in Game 1 of Match 1.

China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Streaming Info

In India, the Thomas and Uber Cup will be live streamed in JioHotstar mobile app and website. BWF TV is the official broadcaster of the tournament. The badminton matches of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 will also be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel, here.

China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Hello!

Hello! The knockout stage is here, and it’s mighty China vs Malaysia. We’re back with another live blog for the Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals. Buckle up as the action unfolds in Horsens, stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 42

  2. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  3. IPL Dispatch: Abhishek-Klaasen Duo Ruling Roost; GT Prepare To Welcome Rampaging RCB

  4. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head, Klaasen Help Hyderabad Chase Down 244, Win Fifth Match In Row

  5. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Smashes Fastest Hundred By A Mumbai Indians Batter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  2. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  4. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  5. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Akane Yamaguchi Faces Ratchanok Intanon In Match 1

  4. China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Wang Zhi Yi, Chen Yu Fei Lead CHN's Charge Against MAS

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Knockouts Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Exit Polls: BJP Leads In 3 Surveys, TMC In 1 But History Shows Exit Polls Have Failed Before

  2. Day In Pics: April 29, 2026

  3. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Over 91% Polling Recorded Until 7 p.m

  4. Over 2 Lakh CAPF Personnel, Including CRPF, Deployed For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

  5. Repolling In West Bengal Booths Due To EVM Tampering

Entertainment News

  1. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  2. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  3. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  4. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  5. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. EU Finds Meta In Breach Of Digital Rules Over Underage Users On Facebook, Instagram

  2. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  3. UAE Leaving OPEC Signals Strategic Break With Saudi-Led Oil Order

  4. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?

  2. A Persistent Unrest: In Manipur, Grief Outlives Every Promise of Peace

  3. US Prepares ‘Short and Powerful’ Strike Plan Against Iran As Peace Talks Collapse

  4. Supreme Court declines to return Teesta Setalvad’s passport without travel details

  5. Gemini May 2026 Horoscope: Productive Month For Studies, Career Wins, Wealth Flow & Romantic Happiness

  6. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  7. Cancer May 2026 Horoscope: Career Momentum, Financial Improvement, Academic Discipline & Emotional Peace

  8. PM Modi To Visit Europe In May, Likely UAE Stopover; Trade, Security Top Agenda